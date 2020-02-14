Texas junior impressed with Briles

Highly touted junior Jaedon Wilson was one of about 50 junior and sophomore football prospects who visited the University of Arkansas on Feb. 1, and it won't be the receiver's last trip to Fayetteville.

"It was great, I loved the environment and new coaching staff," Wilson said. "How pumped up they were for the next season coming up."

Highlights of Arkansas recruit Jaedon Wilson arkansasonline.com/214wilson Highlights of Arkansas recruit Chandler McIntosh arkansasonline.com/214mcintosh

Wilson, 6-3, 173 pounds of DeSoto, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State and others.

The photo shoot of visitors trying on a Razorback uniform stood out, Wilson said, but meeting the new coaching staff was the highlight of the trip.

"Putting on the jerseys are always fun to do, but I got to say just meeting the new coaching staff," Wilson said. "How energized and hyped up for the next season to get the program turned around."

His older brother Dontre was a highly recruited running back in 2013. He signed with Ohio State but was recruited by Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles while at Baylor.

Wilson said the visit elevated the Hogs on his list.

"Definitely moved them up my list cause I know the offense that Coach Briles runs," Wilson said. "I grew up watching Corey Coleman, KD Cannon. I think that offense is gonna be something different for the SEC."

He had 28 receptions for 520 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior. His father Don, mother Angela, sister Skylar and girlfriend Tania Campbell also made the trip.

Wilson's father also was impressed with Arkansas.

"He loved it, he's a big fan of Coach Briles," Wilson said. "They recruited my brother hard at Baylor."

Briles' coaching style and offensive philosophy have Wilson excited about the Razorbacks.

"I just think that he definitely understands the players," Wilson said. "I watched the way his guys at Baylor played for him and his dad. I loved the way that ball was in the air most of the game. That's a receiver's dream."

Wilson plans to catch the Hogs in action.

"Definitely plan on watching that offense live this year," Wilson said.

TACKLING MACHINE

Instincts at linebacker is essential. Some have it and some don't.

Joe T. Robinson linebacker Chandler McIntosh, who recently accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas, has it.

According to MaxPreps, he led the state in tackles with 213, while also having 47 for loss, 12 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception, 5 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries this past season.

McIntosh, 6-2, 225, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, had scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin, Lamar and Austin Peay before choosing to be a Hog.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said he hasn't seen anyone like McIntosh.

"Chandler has a nose for the football like no one I've ever seen," Eskola said. "Highly coachable. Big, strong, tough kid that's going to go in and earn everything he's given. He's use to fighting for everything he's got, and he'll end up playing at Arkansas."

Email Richard Davenport at

rrdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 02/14/2020