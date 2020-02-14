Tyson Invitational showcasing the talent

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers will be competing for the No. 2-ranked University of Arkansas women's track and field team and No. 20 men's team this weekend at the Tyson Invitational, while distance runners for both programs run at the Husky Classic in Seattle.

It's the final major competition for Arkansas' teams before the SEC Championships on Feb. 28-29 in College Station, Texas.

At a glance WHEN Today and Saturday. Field events start at 1 p.m. today with running events at 3 p.m. Field events start 11:30 a.m. Saturday with running events at 1 p.m. WHERE Randal Tyson Center, Fayetteville WHO Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Albany, Baylor, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina A&T, Northern Colorado, Northwestern (La.) State, Oklahoma, Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Community College, Rutgers, Stephen F. Austin and Wichita State FREE KIDS CLINIC After Saturday’s events conclude at approximately 4 p.m., there will be a free clinic for children in grades first through fifth with the Razorbacks’ coaches and student-athletes.

"Schools across the country are splitting their forces this weekend, trying to capture those NCAA qualifying marks or seed marks for their conference meets," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "A lot of the teams competing at the Tyson Invitational will have distance runners in Seattle."

Field events for the Tyson Invitational start at 1 p.m. today with running events at 3 p.m. On Saturday field events start at 11:30 a.m. and running events at 1 p.m.

Top distance runners for the UA women competing in Seattle include Katie Izzo, Abby Gray, Carina Viljoen and Krissy Gray, with Gilbert Boit and Cameron Griffith leading the men.

Pole vaulters Bailee McCorkle and Lauren Martinez will be competing at home for the Razorbacks at the Randal Tyson Center along with sprinter Paris Peoples.

Laquan Nairin will go in the long and triple jumps for the UA men along with sprinters Kristoffer Hari and Jalen Brown and hurdlers Carl Elliott and Tre'Bien Gilbert.

"We'll have some real talent here," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "It's one of the better meets in the country. If you had to list them on one hand, Tyson would be one of them."

Arkansas is among seven of the top 25 women's teams competing at the Tyson Invitational along with No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Colorado, No. 13 Minnesota, No. 17 Iowa and No. 25 Baylor.

The men's field has 10 top 25 teams with Arkansas joined by No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Indiana, No. 9 Georgia, No. 12 North Carolina A&T, No. 14 Iowa, No. 16 Baylor, No. 17 Colorado, No. 19 Kansas and No. 22 Minnesota.

