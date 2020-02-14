Tyson names new board vice chairman

A longtime Tyson Foods board member has been appointed as the board's vice chairman.

Kevin McNamara, 63, is a founder of McNamara Family Ventures, a group that invests in heath care companies, and director at Signify Health (formerly CenseoHealth), after serving as its chief executive officer for three years. He has been on the board of Tyson since 2007, serving as an expert in finance and management.

"We look forward to his expanded participation in the company, especially as we collaborate with the board and executive management to implement our strategy for growth and leadership," company Chairman John Tyson said in a news release.

As vice chairman, McNamara will take on more duties and responsibilities, assisting John Tyson with board matters and supporting the executive leadership with company goals and strategies.

A shareholder filing shows that he will be paid an annual retainer of $125,000 with his appointment and stock benefits valued at $110,000. McNamara earned total compensation of $267,325 in fiscal 2019, a proxy statement shows.