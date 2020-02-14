Woman, 22, gets 30 years for murder

A 22-year-old Sherwood woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing a man to death in North Little Rock.

Sentencing papers filed Monday by deputy prosecutor Robbie Jones show that Jasmine Ayers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, in exchange for the 30-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright. Under the conditions of Ayers' plea agreement, negotiated by public defender Cheryl Barnhard, an evidence-tampering charge was dropped.

Joseph Lee Venson, 47, of Jacksonville was found fatally wounded Aug, 29, 2018, near West 11th Street and Pike Avenue by police investigating a complaint about a disturbance.

The resulting investigation by detective Joe Green led to a witness, Benard Franklin, 32, of Little Rock, who directed investigators to Ayers.

Arrested about a week after the slaying, Ayers admitted to stabbing Venson during a fight in a house at 1211 W. 11th St. Venson got out of the house, and Ayers said she followed him and stabbed him some more, court filings show. She told police she threw the knife in the river.

Ayers has been jailed since her arrest.

