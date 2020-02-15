AT THE POST

DAY 12 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,900

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,161,220

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $457,961

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,703,259

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Gates open 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; Reserved seats, $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:55 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Martin Garcia and Jareth Loveberry won two races. Garcia won the third race with Platinum Nights ($8.80, $5.00 and $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.85. He won the fourth race with Enjay's Brass ($4.60, $3.40 and $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.03. On the season, he's won nine races in 60 starts and is in fourth place behind David Cohen, Ricardo Santana and Orlando Mojica.

Loveberry won his first two races of the season. He won the sixth race with Lieutenant Powell ($73.20, $15.40 and $8.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.30, and the ninth race with Joan's Delight ($9.00, $4.20 and $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.50.

NINE SET FOR SOUTHWEST

Nine horses, as expected, were entered Friday morning for the $750,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds Monday at Oaklawn.

The 1 1/16-mile Southwest will be run as the ninth of 10 races, and it headlines a stakes tripleheader on the Presidents Day card. Probable post time for the Southwest is 4:43 p.m. First post Monday is 12:35 p.m.

The projected Southwest field from the rail out: Wells Bayou, Silver Prospector, Shoplifted, Gold Street, American Butterfly, Chase Tracker, Villainous, Taishan and Answer In.

Gold Street, Shoplifted and Silver Prospector, all trained by Steve Asmussen, finished 1-2-4 in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 24, Oaklawn's first of four Kentucky Derby points races.

The Southwest will offer 17 points (10-4-2-1) toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby.

OTHER STAKES RACES

Six horses are entered in the Bayakoa: Gold Standard, Go Google Yourself, Cairenn, Motion Emotion, Lady Suebee and Whoa Nellie. The Bayakoa is a major local prep for the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18.

The Razorback drew 11 horses: Exulting, Math Wizard, Bankit, Joevia, Pioneer Spirit, Warrior's Charge, Guest Suite, Rated R Superstar, Campaign, Snapper Sinclair and Bravazo.

The Razorback is a prep race for the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap on April 18.

The Bayakoa goes as race 6, with a probable post time of 3:08 p.m. Probable post time for the Razorback, the eighth race, is 4:09 p.m.

CLOSING IN ON 500

Ricardo Santana won the eighth race with Firecrow ($8.00, $4.80, $3.40) to give him 498 victories at Oaklawn, according to Equibase, horse racing's official data gathering organization.

EXULTING'S BACK

Exulting will try to remain perfect in Oaklawn starts in Monday's $500,000 Razorback Handicap.

The 7-year-old gelding, co-owned by Michael Hui of Little Rock and trained by Mike Maker, won the inaugural $250,000 Oaklawn Mile in May in his local debut. The Oaklawn Mile marked Exulting's first start after being claimed for $62,500 three weeks earlier at Aqueduct.

Exulting hasn't won since the Oaklawn Mile, but he hasn't finished worse than fifth in his last four races (all on turf), including the $100,000 Tropical Turf Stakes on Jan. 11 at Gulfstream Park in his last start.

SWEET AS HONEY?

Today's 10th race, an entry-level allowance for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles, could produce a starter, or starters, for the $300,000 Honeybee Stakes on March 7.

The 2-1 program favorite is Shedaresthedevil for trainer Brad Cox and co-owner Staton Flurry of Hot Springs. Previously based in Southern California with trainer Simon Callaghan, Shedaresthedevil ran third in the $200,000 Sorrento Stakes on Aug. 3 at Del Mar and was second as the favorite in her last start, the $75,000 Anoakia Stakes on Oct. 13 at Santa Anita. The daughter of Daredevil was relocated to the Midwest after being purchased for $280,000 at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale.

