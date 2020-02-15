Car-in-ditch call ends with 2 arrests

An England man and his passenger were arrested Thursday after drugs reportedly were found in their car, which was stuck in a water-filled ditch.

Jacksonville police responded to the call at 1700 S. Redmond Road at 8:55 p.m. about Quartez Clark and his car, a report said. The passenger, Jessica Aikhulele, had an active warrant in North Little Rock.

Police said that a search of Aikhulele turned up five needles, one with methamphetamine contents, and a meth pipe. Aikhulele is charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search of the vehicle found two firearms, a container with crystal methamphetamine, a large jar of marijuana, a digital scale and a second meth pipe, a report said.

Clark is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Both were transported to the Pulaski County jail, where neither is on the jail's roster. Both have a court date of April 23.

Mom-to-be reports assault; man jailed

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after a pregnant woman reported an assault, police said.

Little Rock police responded to a call about a disturbance that involved a weapon at 11401 Mesa Drive at 6:26 p.m.

Officers reported that Tameki Plummer showed them her injuries. Officers took Jaylan Davis into custody and transported him to the Pulaski County jail where he is no longer on the roster.

Davis is facing a third-degree enhanced domestic-battery charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

