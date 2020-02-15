Chinese visitor to Florida gets 6 months

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Chinese woman convicted of resisting arrest after she was chased from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was sentenced Friday to six months in jail.

Jing Lu, 56, told County Judge Mark Eissey she made "an honest mistake" when she walked onto Trump's Palm Beach property Dec. 16 and started taking photos, one in a string of security issues at the resort. With time already served, Lu should be released by May.

Lu was chased off by a security guard but returned through a side entrance and took more pictures. Police were notified and they found her in a nearby shopping district. When they tried to arrest her, she pulled away.

She was convicted Wednesday of resisting arrest without violence, but acquitted of trespassing.

Lu told the judge she is a retiree who had been traveling around the United States and she found Americans warm and welcoming, even in jail.

"I made an honest mistake, so my life is not perfect anymore," she said through a translator.

Mar-a-Lago has had a rash of security breaches, with at least three trespassing events over the past 14 months, two of them involving Chinese citizens.

Puerto Rico hack leads to 3 suspensions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's government said Friday that it suspended three employees as federal agents investigate an online scam that attempted to steal more than $4 million from the U.S. territory.

Manuel Laboy, executive director of Puerto Rico's Industrial Development Co., said rigorous procedures were not followed when the agency received an email alleging a change in banking accounts that prompted someone to transfer more than $2.6 million to a fraudulent account in the U.S. mainland last month.

Laboy declined to provide the names and positions of those suspended, saying only that it was one employee from his agency and two from the commerce and export agency, which sent $63,000 as part of the scam involving public pension funds

The scam also targeted Puerto Rico's tourism agency, which sent $1.5 million, police have said.

Jose Ayala, director of the police fraud unit, said the scam began when someone hacked into the computer of a finance worker at Puerto Rico's Employment Retirement System in December and sent emails to government agencies. He said government officials realized what had happened when someone at the retirement agency asked why they had not yet received the funds, only to be told they had already been sent.

Ayala said the FBI is investigating how the computer was hacked.

Democrats hire lawyers for caucus mess

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Democratic Party officials are hiring two high-profile lawyers to investigate the factors leading to a meltdown in the state's lead-off presidential caucuses and how the party responded.

The party's State Central Committee voted during a teleconference call Thursday night to spend up to $50,000 to retain Nick Klinefeldt, a former U.S. attorney, and Bonnie Campbell, a former Iowa attorney general. Both are Democrats.

The committee approved the action despite concerns voiced by some of its members that such an investigation should be led by people with no affiliation to the Iowa Democratic Party and that more time was needed before starting such an investigation.

Officials said they hoped the review would be completed in 45 days or less.

The Iowa party has been reeling since the Feb. 3 caucuses when problems with a mobile app and other issues prevented it from releasing results. It took until Feb. 6 for the party to release what it called complete results.

On Wednesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price announced his resignation, saying the party "deserved better than what happened on caucus night."

City to pay in black man's 2013 killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 wrongful-death settlement with the family of a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed by police in 2013, ending years of extended litigation.

Lisa Bender, president of the Minneapolis City Council, called the death of Terrence Franklin and the injury of two officers in the line of duty a tragedy.

Franklin's death seven years ago sparked anger, as protesters and civil-rights activists -- together with the enhanced audio of a bystander's video -- challenged the official version of events.

Police said Franklin was a burglary suspect, killed by SWAT team members in a dark basement after he grabbed an MP5 submachine gun and shot and injured two officers. An internal police investigation cleared the officers and a grand jury said there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

However, in an appeals court filing, the victim's father, Walter Louis Franklin II, said the video pointed to a 70-second gap between the time the first shots were fired and the time officers shot his son -- raising questions as to whether the unarmed suspect was in fact a threat.

