IN THE GARDEN: Dealing with Rabbits and deer, hot pots and replacing a white oak

Q We have had a family of rabbits move into our backyard. They were living under a low deck in the garden area, and since I removed the decking they seemed to have taken up residence in burrows. These burrows are next to an outbuilding, which has a foundation and brick construction. I really don't know how to proceed to remove them before they eat all our jasmine again (150 new plants) and a good deal of tomatoes, etc. Repellents have not worked, and short of eradication with poisoning, I am at a loss to remove them before they have babies again.

A It is illegal to poison rabbits in Arkansas. The Game and Fish Commission has some pretty strict regulations about animal control. I would say your best bet would be to trap them in Havahart traps and take them elsewhere. Fencing, raised beds for your vegetables and physical barriers are other options, but not always viable. Some would say a good dog or cat can also be a deterrent. There are many repellents on the market, and some work better than others. Have you tried Plantskydd? It has a rabbit formulation that some have had good luck with.

It's hard to know from a photo what damaged this cedar, but the plant pathology lab of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service can analyze roots and foliage samples. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette via Janet B. Carson)

Q Could you please tell me what happened to my cedar trees. We have taken them out but don't know how we should treat the soil or how long to wait before we plant something else. Please advise.

A It looks like an animal has fed on them. Do you have deer? Did it happen suddenly, or was it a slow process? If you don't think it is an animal, and you haven't destroyed the plant you took out, take a sample of the damaged areas and the roots to your local county extension office.

If deck heat is harming potted plants, re-potting them in larger, light-colored, raised pots could help. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)

Q My wood deck gets very hot and some plants burn up. It's uncovered, and I try to use a large table umbrella to cool it. I wonder if there is some material I can put under the pots to reduce the heat? Also, have you any ideas of a tough vining plant to use in a flower bed to help shield other plants below it from eastern sun?

A I would suggest going with larger containers that are light in color. Dark pots are going to absorb more heat, and small pots will heat up more, plus dry out more quickly. Consider using tropical plants that can take the sun and the heat. There should be no need to use an umbrella or any covering. I would also recommend pot feet, small discs or something similar to elevate the container to allow for extra water to flow out. As to a vining plant for an eastern exposure, consider clematis, trumpet honeysuckle or Carolina jasmine.

Lacebark elm is an attractive not-native tree also known as Chinese elm. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)

Q We recently had to cut down a big old white oak because the trunk was rotten inside. I want to replace it, but I don't know what kind of tree would be best. I want a native tree that will get really big. It should be disease and split resistant, and fall color would be great. A gardener friend suggested lacebark elm. What do you suggest? I'd like to get it planted soon.

A I adore lacebark elm, but it is not native. Another name for it is Chinese elm. It has small leaves and beautiful exfoliating bark. Fall color is usually yellow or reddish. Tulip poplar is native to Crowley's Ridge in eastern Arkansas and is one of our largest shade trees, with great yellow fall color. For a taller, but narrower tree, consider blackgum, (Nyssa sylvatica). It is one of the prettiest native trees in the fall with vibrant red or purple foliage. Of course, there are a ton of oaks out there, but since you just removed one, I imagine you want a change.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best-known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email

jcarson@arkansasonline.com

HomeStyle on 02/15/2020