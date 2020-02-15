Mets fail to chase down the Comets

In a game of runs answered, Mills outlasted eStem for a 64-49 victory at Comet Gymnasium in Little Rock on Friday night.

Mills led by 15 points in the first half, but eStem pulled within three points in the third quarter.

A three-pointer by sophomore guard J.K. Sanders pulled eStem within 41-38 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter, but Mills separated again without another significant response.

"We were within three several times in the game, and then we would do something stupid like turn it over, miss a layup, miss a free throw, and it's hard to win like that," eStem Coach Josh Hayes said.

Caleb Allen hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions to give Mills a 51-41 lead with 5:48 remaining. Allen led Mills (22-3, 14-1 4A-5) with 34 points. Junior forward Jakari Livingston chipped in with 11.

Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said Allen averaged about three minutes a game last season, and consequently has been overlooked by many.

"He is a really underrated player," Cooper said. "I didn't know he would be this good, but I've known he had a lot of potential, and as long as he believes in himself, there's a lot more for him ahead."

Hayes said he is among those who have taken notice.

"[Allen] can flat-out shoot the ball," he said. "He's the best shooter in this conference and one of the best shooters in the state. He got out tonight and started filling it up, and he made it from all over the court."

Mills led 10-2 after Allen's 8-foot jumper with 3:56 left in the first quarter.

EStem (21-10, 10-4) responded with a six-point run that pulled it within 10-8 on senior guard Keith Martin's free throw with 1:15 left in the quarter.

In a quarter of spurts, the next came from Mills.

A layup and two free throws from Allen on consecutive possessions, and a free throw and slam dunk by Livingston gave Mills a 17-8 lead in the waning seconds of the quarter.

Mills held eStem to two points in the first three minutes of the second quarter. A layup and jump shots of 14 and 12 feet by Allen put Mills en route to a 27-12 lead after senior guard Kakalin Baker hit two free throws with 5:26 left in the first half.

EStem used a run sparked by Sanders to pull within 32-26 at halftime.

"They have so many weapons," Cooper said. "They create so many turnovers that this is the kind of game you're going to have when you play them."

Sanders led eStem with 23 points. Sophomore forward Shamar Womack scored 11.

"Our crowd was tremendous tonight," Cooper said. "They gave us a lot of energy. That was a really good atmosphere going into the playoffs."

GIRLS

EStem Lady Mets 72, Little Rock Mills Lady Comets 23

Senior Alexandra Johnson scored 27 points to lead the eStem Lady Mets to victory over Mills.

Senior Haley Franklin scored 11 points for eStem (13-15, 8-6 4A-5).

Sophomore Judith Woods scored 15 points to lead Mills (2-21, 1-14).

