FOOTBALL

Redskins release CB, WR

The Washington Redskins on Friday released cornerback Josh Norman with one year left on a contract he signed in 2016, and wide receiver Paul Richardson after two disappointing, injury-plagued seasons. Norman struggled to live up to the expectations set by the $75 million, five-year deal he got after putting together an All-Pro season in Carolina. Norman had seven interceptions and 43 passes defensed in 58 games with the Redskins. After signing a $40 million, five-year deal in 2018 with the aim of replacing the speed threat that evaporated without DeSean Jackson, Richardson caught just 48 passes for 507 yards and 4 touchdowns in 17 games with the Redskins.

Ravens lineman suspended

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancers. Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team's active roster on the Monday following the team's fourth game. Signed as a rookie free agent in 2014, Hurst, 28, played in all 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, with two starts at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for an NFL-record 3,296 yards rushing in 2019.

BASEBALL

Indians pitcher has surgery

Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger could be sidelined two months after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury the right-hander suffered while working out at the team's training complex in Goodyear, Ariz., earlier this week. The Indians estimate Clevinger will be able to return to "major league game activity" in 6 to 8 weeks.

GOLF

Short irons spur Kuchar

Matt Kuchar felt he was on the defensive all afternoon Friday in the Genesis Invitational. He was good enough with the short irons that Kuchar still managed a 2-under 69 and built a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and two others going into the weekend at Riviera. Tiger Woods shot a 73 and is nine shots off the lead. Andrew Landry (University of Arkansas) is tied for 26th and stands at 2-under.

Park grabs share of lead

Seven-time major champion Inbee Park moved into contention for her 20th LPGA Tour victory by taking a share of the second-round lead at the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide, Australia. Park shot 4-under 69 to put her at 10-under 136 at Royal Adelaide, level with first-round leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70). Jillian Hollis (69), was in third place, one stroke behind. Defending champion Nelly Korda (73) was six strokes behind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi fired a 6-under 67 on Friday and stands at 6-under 140, which is good enough for a tie for eighth place. Former Razorbacks Alana Uriell and Stacy Lewis are at 2-under 144.

Daly in mix at Chubb Classic

Doug Barron and Scott Parel each fired a 7-under par 64 to share the lead at the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is four shots back and tied for 18th after a 3-under 68. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 1-under 70 and Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 4-over 75.

HOCKEY

Minnesota fires coach

The Minnesota Wild fired Coach Bruce Boudreau with the goal of correcting some inconsistencies and making a late-season push for a playoff spot. First-year General Manager Bill Guerin said he felt the timing was right to move on from Boudreau and replace him with interim coach Dean Evason despite the Wild having won seven of their past 11 games. Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 25 games left.

Kassian suspended 7 games

Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended seven games by the NHL on Friday for kicking an opponent in the chest. Kassian swung his right leg and kicked Tampa Bay forward Erik Cernak in the chest during a game Thursday night. Late in the first period, Kassian and Cernak were tangled up on the ice after being knocked over by Edmonton's Josh Archibald. Kassian looked directly at Cernak before kicking him and getting up. Kassian will forfeit $166,463 as a result of the suspension because he's a repeat offender. This is his fourth career suspension in 518 regular-season games.

SPEEDSKATING

Fish claims world record

Graeme Fish broke a world record on his way to winning his first long track speed-skating world championship. Fish, 22, finished in 12 minutes, 33.86 seconds Friday to claim gold in the men's 10,000 meters in the opening event of the second day of the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah. The Canadian eclipsed the previous world record of 12:36.30, set by fellow Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen in 2015. Bloemen joined Fish on the podium, taking silver with a time of 12:45.01. Germany's Patrick Beckert earned bronze in 12:47.93.

GYMNASTICS

Ex-Spartans coach convicted

A jury on Friday convicted a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police when she denied that two teen athletes told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged. Kathie Klages, 65, was found guilty of a felony and a misdemeanor in a Lansing courthouse where Nassar was sentenced more than two years ago. Klages faces up to four years in prison at her April 15 sentencing. Klages resigned in 2017 after she was suspended for defending the since-imprisoned Nassar. Prosecutors said she lied in 2018 when she told investigators that Boyce and another girl, who were in a campus gymnastics program but not MSU gymnasts, had not reported Nassar's sexual misconduct to her.

TENNIS

Top-seeded Bencic upset

Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Belinda Bencic to claim a spot in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy semifinals on Friday, while Petra Kvitova withdrew because of illness. Bencic was a set and a break up before Sakkari stormed back to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. That sets up a semifinal today against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who beat Oceane Dodin 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

Jung reaches semifinals

Reilly Opelka was knocked out of the New York Open by Jason Jung, who has beaten both of the tournament's past champions en route to his first career semifinal. Jung eliminated the third-seeded Opelka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 and will face either Jordan Thompson or Andreas Seppi for a spot in the final.

TRACK AND FIELD

Franklin regains record

Moments after Tori Franklin saw her women's U.S. indoor triple jump record fall Friday at the USA Track and Field Indoor championships in Albuquerque, N.M., she took it back. Franklin went 48 feet, 1/2 inch on her final jump to surpass Keturah Orji's jump of 47-10¾ from her second attempt and win the event. Franklin held the previous record since last February when she jumped 47-9¾. Orji came in fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and went to college at Georgia.

