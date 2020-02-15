Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Specially in the ninth

BEST BET Manny Wah in the eighth

LONG SHOT Inthemidstofbiz in the third

FRIDAY'S RESULTS: 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET: 34-108 (31.5%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

STERLING MISS** was beaten by a diminishing head after a poor start in her first race at Oaklawn. She was claimed by powerful connections, and she figures tough with an improved break from the gate. TIZANILLUSION hit the wire just 1 length behind the top selection after setting the pace, and she may have needed the race after a six-month layoff. C P QUALITY finished a close fourth as a post-time favorite while finishing behind the top two. She can rebound with a return to her best Remington form.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Sterling Miss Vazquez Asmussen 2-1

4 Tizanillusion Cohen Broberg 5-2

5 C P Quality Birzer Martin 7-2

6 Josie the E F Five Loveberry Villafranco 4-1

1a Sophie's Angel WDe La Cruz Puhl 6-1

3 Fairwayngreen Eramia Loy 10-1

1 Hawt Mess FDe La Cruz Puhl 6-1

2 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SYCAMORE RUN*** disappointed as the third choice in the Grade III Lecomte at Fair Grounds. He is back at his best distance and subsequent works have been sharp. PLANE TALK has trained smartly since a second-place debut in September at Canterbury, and he figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. CONNECTION had an eventful trip in a fourth-place finish at Santa Anita, and three strong 5-furlong breezes at Oaklawn have him ready to contend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Sycamore Run Garcia Sharp 3-2

3 Plane Talk Cohen Robertson 7-2

2 Connection Rocco Sadler 5-1

1 Shanghai's Dream Vazquez Asmussen 4-1

4 Stock Deal Cannon Lukas 12-1

5 Southside Swig Birzer Smith 8-1

7 Rip It Ryan Loveberry Delong 20-1

8 Big Biz Lara Williamson 20-1

3 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $16,000

INTHEMIDSTOFBIZ** pressed the pace before tiring in an allowance race at Turfway. He is dropping into a conditioned-claimer and may prove tough to catch on a dirt surface. ITALIAN JUSTICE exits a 2-length maiden-claiming victory at Turfway, and her local works are upbeat for winning trainer Brad Cox. HALEYS HEIST finished third around the bullring at Delta, which followed a clear maiden win at Remington.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Inthemidstofbiz WDe La Cruz Contreras 10-1

1 Italian Justice FDe La Cruz Cox 3-1

10 Haleys Heist Vazquez Villafranco 5-1

9 Fairy Cohen McKnight 9-2

4 She's a Dime Garcia O'Neill 7-2

2 Punish Cannon Moquett 6-1

5 Frontier Woman Lara Compton 12-1

8 Michelle's Grace Roman Martin 20-1

6 Flat Precious Birzer Creighton 20-1

3 Wacca Wacca Wacca Ulloa Compton 12-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

ITS MY BAG BABY*** showed speed to much better as a juvenile in Kentucky. He is racing in a maiden-claimer for the first time and should appreciate cutting back in distance. GUMWRAPPER lost all chance at the start as a 5-2 play in his debut at Evangeline, but he shows an encouraging work tab and good works since arriving in Hot Springs. WENYEN is an unraced gelding with encouraging workouts, and trainer Robertino Diodoro is having a terrific meeting.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Its My Bag Baby Hill Catalano 7-2

1 Gumwrapper Talamo Deville 7-2

5 Wenyen Cohen Diodoro 9-2

2 Profusion Richard Petalino 6-1

3 Time Heist Mojica Sadler 5-1

10 Siete Leguas Garcia Sharp 6-1

6 Rahaal Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

8 Tough Company Birzer Smith 8-1

4 That Dude Elliott Milligan 8-1

7 Risky Situation Harr Cline 20-1

9 Silver Hit Loveberry Hughes 20-1

5 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

PNEUMATIC** is bred to be a precocious runner, and the Steve Asmussen-trained first-timer shows a series of fast 5-furlong breezes at Houston. SKOL FACTOR is an unraced gray colt with several sharp workouts, and trainer Mac Robertson excels with this kind. ONAWAY has two months of good workouts for winning trainer Brad Cox, who is another who wins with young horses.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Pneumatic Baze Asmussen 3-1

9 Skol Factor Mojica Robertson 4-1

4 Onaway Talamo Cox 7-2

1 Liam's Pride Garcia O'Neill 6-1

3 Baba Lou FDe La Cruz Bahena 10-1

6 Divine Miracle Vazquez Sharp 5-1

5 Sturgill Cohen Broberg 10-1

7 Witherspoon Borel VanMeter 15-1

2 North Side Eramia Asmussen 12-1

6 Purse $86,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ALPHA SIXTY SIX*** did not race well at Aqueduct as a post-time favorite, but he finished fifth in the Grade I Champagne in his previous start. He appears to be working smartly for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. SOMETHING NATURAL was forwardly placed in a second-place finish at this condition Jan. 26, and he may appreciate a fast racing surface. DEVIL'S DRAMA ships from Fair Grounds on the heels of a third-place finish, and an expected moderate pace will have him closer in the early running.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Alpha Sixty Six Vazquez Pletcher 2-1

2 Something Natural Talamo Cox 9-2

8 Devil's Drama Elliott Sharp 4-1

5 Davidic Line Mojica Holthus 12-1

1 New Eagle Cohen Maker 6-1

4 Life On the Road Baze Asmussen 8-1

7 Play the Wildcard Garcia Hollendorfer 9-2

3 Shackleford's Joy Cannon Lukas 20-1

6 Tick Tack Mo Borel Creighton 30-1

7 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

COLLUDE*** showed good speed in three in-the-money finishes as a juvenile, and she has a good work pattern and should be faster as a 3-year-old filly. WICKED SMART raced close to the pace in two races as a juvenile at Churchill, and she ships from New Orleans after good-looking works for a winning stable. CATECHISM has earned competitive Beyer figures, and her ability to rate and finish is well suited in a field with plenty of early speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Collude Vazquez Asmussen 7-2

7 Wicked Smart Talamo Amoss 4-1

9 Catechism Garcia Anderson 5-1

8 Austin's Gal Canchari Robertson 8-1

4 Lexi On the Move Cohen Diodoro 9-2

6 Slovak Baze Moquett 10-1

5 Caged Bear Birzer Jackson 12-1

2 Magically Honored Cannon Lauer 8-1

10 Coco Caballo Mojica Moquett 10-1

1 Promises Kept Loveberry Delong 20-1

8 Purse $89,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MANNY WAH**** raced close to the pace when third best in the Grade I Malibu at Santa Anita, and he figures to be in an ideal spot behind a contentious early pace. NERO led past every pole but the last one in a second-place finish Jan. 24, which was his first race in eight months. GORDY FLORIDA crossed the wire one position behind Nero on opening day. He possesses excellent early speed, and he will appreciate a faster surface.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Manny Wah Hill Catalano 2-1

7 Nero Baze Asmussen 5-2

8 Gordy Florida Birzer Smith 12-1

2 Flat Lucky Mojica Diodoro 3-1

4 Mojo Man Garcia DiVito 8-1

6 Mister Banjoman Cohen Robertson 15-1

9 Operation Stevie WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1

1 Ourbestfriend D L Elliott Milligan 15-1

3 Westfest Vazquez Asmussen 20-1

10 Purse $86,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

PERFECT HAPPINESS** set a fast pace and kept on running in an 8-length maiden-sprint victory at Oaklawn, and she is bred to carry her speed this far. JILTED BRIDE showed some versatility in three good sprint races in Kentucky. She has worked well in Hot Springs and is another with a two-turn pedigree. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL finished second in a pair of sprint stakes in California, and she seems to be training very well for new trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Perfect Happiness Harr Jones 4-1

3 Jilted Bride Baze Asmussen 9-2

8 Shedaresthedevil Talamo Cox 2-1

10 Bonny South FDe La Cruz Cox 6-1

5 She's All Wolfe Eramia Von Hemel 12-1

2 Black Kat Taps Cohen Sharp 8-1

4 Seahawk Lisa Garcia Hollendorfer 8-1

1 Compelling Smile Rocco Puhich 15-1

7 Fifthatnarraganset Thompson Mason 20-1

9 Cowgirl Kimmie Loveberry Bahena 30-1

