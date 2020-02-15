Specially equipped with favorite status

In this file photo Trainer Mark Casse laughs with reporters following the post position draw for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

HOT SPRINGS -- Specially is expected to make her fourth career start as the post-time favorite in the $125,000, 6-furlong Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn today.

Mark Casse has trained Specially, a daughter of Tapiture and maternal granddaughter of War Front, to a record of 3 2-0-0 through her first four months of competition, a run that includes wins at 6 furlongs as a maiden at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 5, and 51/2 furlongs at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Jan. 26.

Unstable before the start, Specially fell far short as an even-money favorite in an attempt at 1 mile at Churchill Downs when she finished seventh of seven, 21 lengths behind the winner in the Rags to Riches Stakes on Oct. 27.

"That race was back a little quick going a mile, and just everything went wrong," Casse said. "You're always kind of hoping they can run long, but I don't know."

"She wasn't going to run good, it didn't matter how far the race was that day. She lost it in the paddock and in the post parade. That may have been a little too much a little quick, and it got to her."

David Cohen is listed to ride Specially, the 6-5 morning-line favorite, against four others in the Dixie Belle. Post time is scheduled for 5:09 p.m.

"Obviously, Mark Casse's outfit always does a great job," said Mac Robertson, trainer of Dixie Belle entrants Ring Leader and Sassy Seneca.

Ring Leader, by Painter, is undefeated in two starts, including a 6-furlong win in a field of 12 optional claimers at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Jan. 24.

"I like my filly," Robertson said. "She ran a good race here. I'm not sure she will improve against these, but I think she'll run another good race."

Sassy Seneca also has won two career starts but last raced at Canterbury Park Racecourse in Shakopee, Minn., on Sept. 14.

"I think she'll run a good race, but until they've run at Oaklawn, I can never expect more than they can give," Robertson said.

Joe Talamo is set to ride Ring Leader. Sassy Seneca's listed rider is Orlando Mojica.

Wasabi Girl, a daughter of Shanghai Bobby trained by Steve Asmussen, has raced five times with a record of 2-2-1. The Dixie Belle will be her first 3-year-old start, which is true of all in the field except for Specially and Ring Leader.

"I know when I'm handicapping, I always refer to horses that have already run at Oaklawn and won over horses that are shipping in," Robertson said. "Ring Leader has already run here. The environment will be the same for her. Hopefully, she'll run a good race."

Casse said he had difficulty finding an ideal spot for Specially's first 3-year-old start.

"We're coming back again a little quicker, but this is really the only race for her for a while," Casse said. "Most of the races now are going long, and we're not really wanting to try that with her now, so this is just a good next spot."

Specially's entry in the Dixie Belle helps in part to explain the short field.

"There are only so many out there that want to run against Casse's filly," Robertson said. "They may have already mailed the trophy to him."

Rick Lee’s selections

9 The Dixie Belle. Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

SPECIALLY**** broke her maiden at first asking by 5-widening lengths at Keeneland, and she ships from Fair Grounds after a 12-length allowance victory. She picks up leading rider David Cohen.

SASSY SENECA won both of her races as a 2-year-old filly, including a stake at Canterbury, and her recent works appear impressive.

RING LEADER has led from gate to wire in both of her races, and the lightly raced filly still may have room to improve.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Specially Cohen Casse 6-5

5 Sassy Seneca Mojica Robertson 5-1

2 Ring Leader Talamo Robertson 9-2

3 Wasabi Girl Baze Asmussen 9-5

4 Miss Firecracker Borel Hiles 10-1

