BASEBALL

UALR shuts out Illinois State

Miguel Soto doubled twice and drove in two runs, and pitchers Hayden Arnold and Jose Torres combined on a five-hitter as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock defeated Illinois State 6-0 in its season opener Friday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Arnold (1-0) struck out 11, walked 1 and hit 1 batter in 6 innings. Torres struck out four and retired all nine batters he faced on his way to collecting the save.

Garrett Scott also drove in two runs for the Trojans, who collected eight hits.

ASU suffers opening day loss

Skylar Black drove in all three runs for Stephen F. Austin as the Lumberjacks handed Arkansas State University a 3-2 season-opening loss in Jonesboro.

Black's two-run home run tied the game in the third inning, and his single in the seventh put the Lumberjacks on top.

After scoring an unearned run in the first inning, Tyler Duncan belted a home run for the Red Wolves in the second inning. Duncan had two of the Red Wolves' four hits.

Jack Jumper, the third ASU pitcher, took the loss.

Missouri State spoils UCA opener

Missouri State reliever Hayden Juenger got pinch hitter Kolby Johnson to ground into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to allow the visitors to escape with a 1-0 victory over the University of Central Arkansas at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA opened the ninth with back-to-back singles by Beau Orlando and Christian Brasher. After a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout, Conner Emmet drew a walk to load the bases, but Johnson's ground ball to second ended the threat.

Dakota Kotowski drove in the game's only run with a two-out double in the fourth inning for Missouri State.

Winning pitcher Logan Wiley (1-0) limited UCA to three hits in seven innings. He struck out seven, walked none and hit one batter.

UCA finished with five hits, including two by Orlando.

UCA starter Gavin Stone (0-1) allowed 5 hits in 6 innings while striking out 3 and walking no one. Brad Verel gave up three hits in three scoreless innings of relief.

GYMNASTICS

Arkansas falls at Alabama

The University of Arkansas lost to Alabama 196.625-196.100 Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Arkansas sophomore Kennedy Hambrick earned her third consecutive and fourth career all-around title, finishing with a 39.400.

Redshirt freshman Bailey Lovett scored a team-best 9.875 on the bars and earned a title-winning 9.925 with her floor routine. Hambrick scored a 9.850 on the floor and a 9.875 on the beam.

SOFTBALL

UCA splits in Florida

Lexi McClellan went 3 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI as Central Arkansas defeated Middle Tennessee State 3-0 as part of The Spring Games at ROC Park in Madeira Beach, Fla.

McClellan blasted a home run in the third and drove in another run with a single in the fifth. Lauren Brooks also had a run-scoring single for the Bears. Jordan Johnson (1-2) tossed a four-hitter for UCA.

Earlier in the day, UCA (4-4) dropped a 5-4 decision to Butler. Kaylyn Shepherd and Reagan Sperling each hit two-run home runs for the Bears. Rio Sanchez (0-2) took the loss for UCA.

TRACK AND FIELD

Atkins, Criner break UCA records

Jordan Atkins broke the UCA record in the 60-meter hurdles at the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston on Friday with a time of 8:07.

Ajah Criner also topped a school record with a third-place time of 24.13 in the 200.

Sierra Temple recorded the fastest time in the Southland Conference this year by running a 7.509 in the 60.

BOWLING

ASU in 4th at Mid-Winter Invitational

The Arkansas State women's bowling team is in fourth place with a total pinfall of 4,946 after one day at the Mid-Winter invitational in Jonesboro.

McKendree University leads the tournament with 5,167 pins, while Vanderbilt (5,149) and Nebraska (4,974) are close behind.

TENNIS

UCA wins twice in Kentucky

Junior Yada Vasupongchai won two matches Friday in Benton, Ky., leading Central Arkansas to victories over Wright State (6-1) and Western Kentucky (5-2).

Sophomores Fuka Nonoyama and Chunxi Xin also earned two victories Friday as the Bears improved to 4-5.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/15/2020