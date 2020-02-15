UA's Hari breaks Danish mark

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sprinter Kris Hari is now the fastest Dane indoors as well as outdoors.

Hari, a junior from Copenhagen, Denmark, ran 6.62 seconds to take second in the 60 meters on Friday night at the Tyson Invitational to set a Danish national record.

Last year, Hari ran 10.26 in the 100 to set a Danish record in that event.

Hari broke the 60 record he previously shared at 6.65 with Benjamin Hecht, who set the mark in 1999.

"My dad [Stefan Hari] coached Hecht," Hari said. "So that makes this a little more special."

Hari said his second Danish record-setting performance will be celebrated back home.

"It's a big deal," he said. "We don't have a lot of athletes in Denmark, so it's a big thing when someone accomplishes something like this, especially in track and field."

Hari's time is third on Arkansas' all-time list behind Kenzo Cotton (6.56) and Jarrion Lawson (6.60).

"That was a nice run by Kris," Arkansas assistant coach Doug Case said. "It wasn't a perfect run -- his start wasn't great -- but he broke his national record. That's a great achievement.

"He's gotten much better through his years here, too, and he hasn't achieved all he can do yet. He's got more in the tank."

Two weeks ago, Hari ran 6.65 in the 60 prelims, but then sat out the final because of hamstring tightness.

"I listened to my body and decided to play it safe and not risk any injury," Hari said. "Looking at what I did now, I feel like I made the right decision."

Arkansas freshman Jeremy Farr, from Kingston, Jamaica, won the 400 in a personal-best 46.05. It ranks No. 8 on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

"I'm extremely happy," Farr said of winning a race featuring an elite field. "It means I'm in a league with these top guys now. It does the world for my confidence. I know I can compete at the highest level, so I want to keep going forward and get better and better."

It was the third indoors 400 Farr ever has run -- all this season.

"Jeremy is learning all about running indoor track, because in Jamaica they only run outdoors," Case said. "He's figuring out the banks, and he's figuring out it's a two-lap race. He's a great kid and getting much better every day."

Farr said running indoors is a big adjustment.

"I've got to get used to doing it," Farr said. "Everything is different about it, but I'm learning."

Georgia pole vaulter Haze Farmer, a freshman from Hot Springs, cleared a personal-best 17 feet, 81/2 inches to win the pole vault and tie an indoor school record. He matched the record of 17-81/2 set by Brad Smith in 2004.

He missed three attempts at 17-11. Farmer's previous best was 17-7 last year as a senior at Lake Hamilton High School.

"It felt good just because I was in a little bit of a slump at the beginning of the season after having some injuries," Farmer said.

"It was nice to get 17-7 out of the way and get a new best, but I definitely can do more in the future."

Farmer has won all four meets he's competed in this season, including the Razorback Invitational two weeks ago when he went 17-41/2.

"I love coming home to compete," he said. "My family and friends get to see me jump. You look up there in the stands and see them cheering for you, it always gives you a little extra."

