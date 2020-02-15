Weinstein prosecutor: Victims 'disposables'

Harvey Weinstein arrives Friday at a Manhattan courthouse, where closing arguments in his rape trial were to take place. “The evidence is all on our side,” his defense team said. More photos at arkansasonline.com/215trial/. Video available at arkansasonline.com/215victims/. (AP/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a big shot in Hollywood that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like "complete disposables," a prosecutor told a jury in closing arguments Friday at his New York City rape trial.

"The universe is run by me, and therefore, they don't get to complain when they are stepped on, spit on, demoralized and, yes, raped and abused by me -- the king," Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said, mimicking Weinstein.

Using a TV monitor next to the jury box, the prosecutors displayed photos of Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra and five other accusers who also testified. Illuzzi told jurors that, putting aside the more successful Sciorra, the women were viewed by Weinstein as "complete disposables."

"These other women, they were never in his world," Illuzzi said. "They are never going to be in his world. They are never going to be strong enough, bold enough or brave enough to tell. But Annabella -- someone might believe her."

At times, Weinstein sat back in his chair staring ahead at a screen in front of the defense table that mirrored what was being shown to the seven men and five women on the jury.

After sitting through the three-hour summation, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. shot reporters a thumbs up. Meanwhile, Weinstein's lawyers said the film producer was confident, heading into the long weekend before the start of deliberations Tuesday.

"The evidence is all on our side," Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno said.

Illuzzi's closing comes a day after Rotunno offered an epic, hourslong defense closing argument, painting the prosecution's case as a "sinister tale" absent of proof needed to convict Weinstein.

Prosecutors created an "alternate universe" that "strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility," Rotunno argued.

Illuzzi pushed back Friday as she described Mimi Haleyi's allegations that Weinstein held her down on the bed and forcibly performed oral sex on her in his SoHo apartment in 2006.

"When an adult goes to another adult's home, should they expect that they are going to have to engage in sex?" the prosecutor asked. "There are no blurred lines here. This is a crime."

Weinstein, 67, is also charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Jurors can consider Sciorra's allegation in weighing charges alleging that Weinstein is a sexual predator, even though it is too old to be charged on its own.

The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of people who allege sexual assault without their consent; it is withholding the name of the rape accuser because it isn't clear if she wishes to be identified publicly.

In response to defense claims that Haleyi and the woman he's charged with raping were opportunists who had consensual sex with Weinstein because they thought it would help their careers, prosecutors are seeking to focus the jury's attention on harrowing accounts alleging rapes, groping, lewd propositions and casting-couch experiences.

The prosecution's task has been complicated because the women he is charged with raping kept in contact with Weinstein after the alleged encounters. But Illuzzi said part of his scheme was to keep in contact with them so he could point to those encounters as evidence nothing happened, essentially "preparing for a moment just like this."

