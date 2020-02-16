Sections
Police beat

by William Sanders | Today at 3:20 a.m.

Accused of pointing gun, NLR wife in jail

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Friday afternoon, accused of stealing a gun and using it to assault her husband, according to a report.

North Little Rock officers responded to a call at 119 E. Emily St., where they arrested Nunyaki Moore-Johnson, who was accused of pointing the gun at the head of her husband.

Earlier, a witness told police, Moore-Johnson took a revolver from a family member's house at 2008 Fort Roots Drive. She fired a round while inside the house and then another outside the house before she and the witness went to the East Emily Street address, the report said.

When they arrived, Moore-Johnson told her husband that she was "tired of" him, and he took the car keys from her, after which she pointed the revolver at his head, the report said.

Moore-Johnson was transported to the Pulaski County jail where she remained Saturday evening. She is facing charges of theft by receiving and aggravated assault on a family member.

