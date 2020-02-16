The Arkansas Flower & Garden Show board met at the fairgrounds this week to put the final planning stages on the show.

Once again we will be at the fairgrounds, but a new twist will be that almost all of the show will be in Barton Coliseum.

All of the gardens and vendor booths will be housed together, while the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs flower show

and the How To sessions will be in the Arts and Crafts building.



When empty, the space looks huge and you can't imagine filling it,

and then bam, like magic, it is transformed into a gardener's oasis with blooming flowers everywhere.



The show is the largest gardening event in Arkansas and it is a great spring-board into the gardening season.

P. Allen Smith will be creating a garden this year and presenting a program in Barton on Friday.



This year you will buy your tickets at the ticket windows of Barton Coliseum.

If you want to come back the same day, you must get your hand stamped when you leave. Individual tickets are only good for the day of the show, but 3 day passes are also available.



The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 & 29 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday March 1. Tickets are $10 per day with kids 12 and under free.



If you are having problems with your plants, bring a sample or a good picture and let the experts diagnose the problem.

Mark your calendars now, because this is a must see show.