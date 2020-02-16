The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2501 Riverfront Drive, residential, Anna Brock, 4 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020, property valued at $1,361.

• 2100 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Griffin Wheeler, 12 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020, property valued at $4,171.

72206

• 2500 S. Ringo St., residential, Angela Hopton, 6:39 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020, property valued at $1,305.

72209

• 5303 Dickens Lane, residential, LaShunya White, 3:27 p.m. Feb. 7, 2020, property value unknown.

• 63 Saxony Cir., residential, Hurlen Cottrell, 10 a.m. Feb. 7, 2020, property valued at $8,350.

• 4808 Terra Vista Cir., residential, Edward Jones, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020, property valued at $1,101.

• 5803 Chaucer Lane, residential, Shabria Dobbins, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 12, 2020, property value unknown.

72223

• 21 Rahling Cir., commercial, Robert Nuncil, 8 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020, property valued at $10,180.

North Little Rock

72116

• 509 W. 50th St., residential, Michelle Brown, 10:20 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020, property valued at $500.

72118

• 4503 Vestal St., residential, Hendrick Cook, 11 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020, property valued at $2,005.

