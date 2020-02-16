NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at

FEBRUARY

17 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net

21-22 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited state convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (870) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

29 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. County fairgrounds, Foreman. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

MARCH

6 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Ravington, Centerton. Rhys Carter (903) 278-3480 or rhysbcarter@gmail.com

7 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo Building, Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 352-7125 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

7 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year’s Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nick Thompson

(479) 970-4650 or nick.thompson14@gmail.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

10 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com