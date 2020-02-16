COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Tuesday

How to Start a Small Business

CONWAY — How to Start a Small Business will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. This free class will provide participants all the information they need to get a business off the ground. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Tuesday and Feb. 25

Board Development Workshop Series

CONWAY — The Board Development Workshop Series: GivePulse will continue from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 25 at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. The series provides a free volunteer-management tool for nonprofits to create events, manage volunteers and track the impact of volunteers on an organization. There is no workshop fee. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Friday

Black History Month Art Reception

CONWAY — The second annual Black History Month Art Reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. The free event will honor University of Central Arkansas student artists and their work. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

ONGOING

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families in the organization’s care during the 40 days of Lent — Feb. 26 through April 9. Participants can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton, a fly-fishing guide on the Little Red River, will offer a free four-week fly-fishing class at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning this week, at First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St. Adults and older youth are welcome to participate. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents the SongFarmers of Conway Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. All musicians, poets and other artists are invited to participate. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University is hosting a sculpture exhibit, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Fashion With a Twist

FAIRFIELD BAY — Fashion With a Twist, sponsored by Laureate Alpha Lambda, will take place from 1-3 p.m. Feb 25 in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 250 Woodland Drive. Drinks and refreshments will be served. For tickets, at $6 each, contact Bonnie Hookman at (501) 884-6652 or Annalee Culp at (501) 884-6350.

Small-Business Marketing Tips

CONWAY — Small-Business Marketing Tips will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants in this free session will learn the best ways to present their message and increase their sales. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Cast Away the Clutter!

CONWAY — Cast Away the Clutter! will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Sheryl Mulberry-Allen of Fresh Start Conway will teach participants the basics of organizing any space in their home or office. The class is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

The Conductor Office Hours

HEBER SPRINGS — Office hours for free one-on-one consultations will be offered for aspiring or current entrepreneurs in 30-minute sessions, from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Seventh St. Register at arconductor.org/office hours.

Financing a Home Loan

CONWAY — Financing a Home Loan will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants in this free session will learn the benefits of homeownership, obstacles toward homeownership and the various loan programs available to borrowers. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Beaux Arts Academy Awards Ceremony

RUSSELLVILLE — The 13th annual Beaux Arts Academy Awards Ceremony will take place from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. Inductees are Dr. Stanley and Maysel Teeter, Bill and Sharon Eaton, Judy Olson and Boyd Osborne. Tickets, at $50 each, are available at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. For more information, call the Arts Center at (479) 968-2452.

Seed Swap at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Urban Farm Project will host their annual Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29. Participants will share their seeds and bring a dish to share for a potluck lunch. Those who don’t have seeds to swap may bring envelopes and food to share. And all attendees can get seeds for their gardens, even if they don’t have seeds to share. SongFarmers of Conway will provide musical entertainment. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Baked Potato Bash

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Indian Rock Village Baked Potato Bash will take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Fairfield Bay Baptist Church, 481 Dave Creek Parkway. The event offers baked potatoes, drink and dessert for a $5 donation. Proceeds will go to the IRV Auxiliary to support assisted living and health care.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for the Summer Adult Softball League starting March 2 and ending at 5 p.m. March 13. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office and at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Know Before You Go: Show Me the Money!

CONWAY — Know Before You Go: Show Me the Money!: Finding and Applying for College Scholarships will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 5 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., Suite 102. This free workshop aims to help students discover the best places to find scholarships, as well as how to write a winning scholarship essay. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach/classes or call (501) 450-3118.

Maumelle Business Expo

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 18th annual Maumelle Business Expo and Job Fair on March 5 at the Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive, starting with the State of the City Lunch at noon in the South Room, with Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris. Tickets are $15 . The free Expo, with over 70 exhibits by local and regional businesses, will be open from 2-6 p.m., and visitors have a chance to win a $500 cash prize. For more information, contact chamber executive director Alicia Gillen at (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com.

Daughters of the King Silent Lenten Retreat

RUSSELLVILLE — Daughters of the King at All Saints’ Episcopal Church will sponsor a Lenten retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7. The theme is “Creating Space for God.” During this day of silent meditation, participants will be given opportunities to open themselves to God through various stations that involve praying, walking the Stations of the Cross, coloring, journaling, walking the prayer labyrinth and more. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $5 per person. Register on Eventbrite, or for more information, call (479) 968-3622.

