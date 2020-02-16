COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

Songs for a New World

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College spring musical-theater production, Songs for a New World, by Jason Robert Brown, will have its last performance at 2 p.m. in Sloan Auditorium of the Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building, 2300 Highland Road. Tickets are $10. Students, faculty and staff are admitted free with a Lyon ID. To purchase tickets in advance, visit eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Michael Oriatti at michael.oriatti@lyon.edu or (870) 307-7259.

On Golden Pond

SEARCY — Center on the Square will present On Golden Pond, written by Ernest Thompson, today, with a meal at 12:30 p.m. and the show at 1:30. The doors will open for meal ticket holders 30 minutes before the meal begins, and for show-only ticket holders 30 minutes before the show. Show-only tickets are $19 for adults or $16.50 for seniors, students and military personnel. Adding the meal costs $17. Tax will be added to the ticket and meal prices. To reserve tickets, call (501) 368-0111.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Walk Through the Woods

POCAHONTAS — The park staff at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will lead a winter walk through the woods from 1-2:30 p.m. All are welcome to help identify and count birds for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather, meet at the Visitor Center and, if available, bring binoculars and a bird field guide. There is no fee. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Tuesday

Laurence Juber Concert

BEEBE — Two-time Grammy-winning guitarist Laurence Juber will give a lecture at 12:30 p.m. and a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Owen Center Theater Auditorium at Arkansas State University-Beebe, 1102 W. College St. Juber’s performance fuses folk, jazz, blues, pop and classical styles. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $5 for military, seniors, and students younger than 18. The lecture is free and open to the public. Purchase concert tickets at asub.ticketleap.com, at the Institutional Advancement office in the Ruth Couch Building on the Beebe campus or at the door one hour before showtime. For more information, call (501) 882-8855.

Thursday

Searcy Farmers’ Market Informational Meeting

SEARCY — An informational meeting for the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is set for 6:30 p.m. in Room 1 of the Carmichael Community Center. The market, on the Courthouse Square downtown, will kick off its 2020 season April 25 and be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through October. The meeting will offer information for new and returning market participants, including professional farmers, backyard gardeners, bakers and crafters who locally grow or produce their products. For more information, call the Main Street Searcy office at (501) 279-9007.

Public Hearing

LONOKE — The Central Arkansas Planning and Development District will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. at the courthouse. The purpose of the hearing is to identify and prioritize the community needs of Lonoke County. All county residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the community-development process. For more information, call Leigh Ann Pool at (501) 676-2721.

Judsonia Activities Fundraiser

JUDSONIA — A Judsonia Activities Fundraiser, hosted by Whispering Wood Studios of Searcy, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Judsonia Community Building. The event will offer a fun night of creating a custom door hanger for spring. Preregistration is required, and proceeds will help fund the Judsonia Summer Blast Fireworks show in July. For ticket information or to preregister, visit www.whisperingwoodstudios.com or call (501) 230-3229.

A Taste of New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE — The fifth annual A Taste of New Orleans will take place at the Jacksonville Community Center Banquet Hall, 5 Municipal Drive. The serving line will open at 5:45 p.m., with entertainment from 6-8 p.m. Purchase tickets, at $20 for ages 12 and older and $5 for children younger than 12, at the Jacksonville Senior Wellness & Activity Center.

Friday

Choosing a Business Entity Type

SEARCY — The Conductor will offer a free business workshop, Choosing a Business Entity Type, at noon in Room 127 of Arkansas State University-Searcy’s Technology East Building, 1800 E. Moore Ave. Registration is required by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/choosing-a-business-entity-type-workshop-tickets-92803137683.

Saturday

Day of Whimsy

BROCKWELL — The Museum of Imagination, 25 Chapel Hill Road in Brockwell, near Melbourne, will host a Day of Whimsy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artisans Carla and Michael Quataert and Kat McGuire will present Amulet Necklaces and SunCatchers, Magical Woodcarvings and Faeries. The Museum of Imagination is a museum of natural science, exhibiting minerals and fossils, a fluorescent mineral display, woods, seeds, pods, artifacts, insects and spiders, snakeskins and more. Admission is free. For more information, call Director Barbra Knight at (870) 895-2087.

Jacksonville Sertoma Club Father-Daughter Banquet

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Sertoma Club’s 10th annual Father-Daughter Banquet will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive. In addition to dinner, dessert and dancing, the banquet will feature a father-daughter dance-off, a limo ride and a photo booth. Purchase tickets for $15 to $40 at fatherdaughterbanquet2019.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (501) 912-9422 or (501) 529-3685.

Saturday and Feb. 29

Arkansas Hospice Volunteer Training

BATESVILLE/SEARCY — Arkansas Hospice will host volunteer training sessions at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Arkansas Hospice Office, 3000 Jennings Lane, Suite C, in Batesville, and at 9 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Arkansas Hospice office, 410 N. Apple St. in Searcy. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, email volunteer coordinator Sarah Hagerman at shagerman@arkansashospice.org or call (501) 305-3650 or toll-free at (855) 305-3650 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ongoing

Black History Month Events

BATESVILLE — Lyon College’s Office of Diversity, in partnership with Lyon’s Black Student Association, will host several events in February to celebrate Black History Month, including a discussion panel, For the Culture: Our Experiences as Black Students, hosted by the BSA at 7 p.m. Thursday in Maxfield; the fourth annual Black History Month Celebration at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville; and the BSA Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in Maxfield.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The Humane Society’s mission is to care for homeless animals, find them loving homes and educate the public on the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Back to the Basics Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents Back to the Basics, an exhibition by Aline McCracken, through Feb. 29 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The show features a series of watercolors that explore beauty found in everyday simple objects. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, meets at 1:30 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. The group has testing available. For more information, contact Scott Berrier at berriersm@gmail.com.

Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton, a fly-fishing guide on the Little Red River, will offer a free four-week fly-fishing class at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning this week, at First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St. Adults and older youth are welcome to attend. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

Youth Tour Applications

JACKSONVILLE — High school juniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for the Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., on June 19-25. Applications are due March 13 at any First Electric office, or mail to Marketing and Development Department, First Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 5018, Jacksonville, AR 72078. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/firstelectric.

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS/BATESVILLE — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to the children and families in the organization’s care during the 40 days of Lent — Feb. 26 through April 9. Participants can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543; or to 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Batesville, AR 72501. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

First Electric Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its scholarship program from high school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members. Applications for the scholarship program are due May 1 at any First Electric office, or mail to Marketing and Development Department, First Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 5018, Jacksonville, AR 72078. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/firstelectric.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The first meeting is free. The cost to join is $32 yearly for national dues and $3 monthly for chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more are available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a support meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. New members are welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Fashion With a Twist

FAIRFIELD BAY — Fashion With a Twist, sponsored by Laureate Alpha Lambda, will take place from 1-3 p.m. Feb 25 in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 250 Woodland Drive. Drinks and refreshments will be served. For tickets, at $6 each, contact Bonnie Hookman at (501) 884-6652 or Annalee Culp at (501) 884-6350.

Mardi Gras Party

BATESVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will have a Mardi Gras party at 6 p.m. Feb 25. The menu includes New Orleans gumbo and bread pudding. Purchase tickets, at $25, from anyone in the men’s group or at the church office. Drinks are included. For more information, call (870) 793-2203.

Introduction to Welding

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Community Education will offer Introduction to Welding from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 3 and 10 in Room 223 of the UACCB Main Campus Building. Instructor Daniel Winston will teach an introduction to welding equipment, metal preparation and welding butt and T-joints. The class fee is $49. For more information, contact Katrina Stevens at (870) 612-2082 or katrina.stevens@uaccb.edu.

The Conductor Office Hours

HEBER SPRINGS — The Conductor will offer office hours for free one-on-one consultations for aspiring or current entrepreneurs in 30-minute sessions, from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Seventh St. Register at arconductor.org/office hours.

Beebe Chamber Banquet and Fundraising Auction

BEEBE — The Beebe Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Banquet and Fundraising Auction at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Arkansas State University-Beebe Student Center. There will be a meet-and-greet and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction. Tickets are $45 for members or $50 for nonmembers, or a table of eight at $250 for members or $350 for nonmembers. Purchase tickets at the Beebe Chamber office, 102 N. Main St., or by calling (501) 882-8135.

Baked Potato Bash

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Indian Rock Village Baked Potato Bash will take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Fairfield Bay Baptist Church, 481 Dave Creek Parkway. The event offers baked potatoes, drink and dessert for a $5 donation. Proceeds will go to the IRV Auxiliary to support assisted living and health care.

Bald Knob Chamber Banquet

BALD KNOB — The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce will present its 2020 Chamber Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb 29 in the Bald Knob High School Cafeteria. Impressionist Gary Crain will be the event’s special guest. Tickets are $15, and reserve tables are available for an additional $25 per table of eight. For tickets or more information, call (501) 724-3140.

First Impressions Guest Service Training

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host free First Impressions Guest Service Training from noon to 1 p.m. March 4 in Rooms C and D of the Batesville Community Center. The training will focus on first impressions, customer service, angry customers, body-language etiquette, knowledge of local attractions and phone etiquette. Lunch and a certificate of completion will be provided. RSVP to Kyle Christopher at tourism@batesvilleareachamber.com by Feb. 26.

Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will host its eighth annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. March 7 in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area at Ozarka College-Mountain View. The Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department will provide a catered lunch, local vendors will showcase their latest styles, and there will be a silent auction. Purchase tickets, for $25 each, at Ozarka College-Mountain View, Centennial Bank or First Service Bank or from an Ozarka College Foundation board member. All proceeds will benefit Ozarka College-Mountain View students. For more information, contact Megan Carpenter at (870) 269-5600 or megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu.

Color Fun Run 5K

CAVE CITY — A Color Fun Run 5K to benefit Cave City SkillsUSA will begin at 9 a.m. March 14, with a rain date of March 21. The race will start and finish in the Cave City Middle School parking lot, 711 N. Main St. Preregistration by March 4 is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Day-of-race registration is $25, and remaining T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at the Cave City High School front office or at runsignup.com/Race/AR/CaveCityCaveCitySkillsUSAColorFunRun5k. For more information, call Brandon Haling or Ben Johnson at (870) 283-3309.

Ivan Parker Concert

JACKSONVILLE — Award-winning gospel singer Ivan Parker will give a concert at 7 p.m. March 26 at Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, and an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 834-0364.

