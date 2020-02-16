Reagan Muse, daughter of Amelia and Richard Muse of North Little Rock, and Cody Timmerman, son of June and Wade Timmerman of Little Rock; May 9.
High Profile on 02/16/2020
Print Headline: Engagements
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.