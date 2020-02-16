Ex-hospital chief: Earned millions

GULFPORT, Miss. — The former administrator of a south Mississippi hospital is defending the $17.7 million that he and his wife were paid over a decade to run the facility.

Ted and Julie Cain are defendants in a civil lawsuit claiming they defrauded Medicare of $13 million for their work at Stone County Hospital. The U.S. government joined the whistleblower lawsuit in 2015 to try the charges directly.

Cain’s testimony in his own defense signals a trial that has lasted three weeks is nearing an end.

If jurors find for the government, the Cains could be forced to pay $39 million, including the Medicare reimbursements plus triple damages. A former hospital executive, James Aldridge, brought the charges, and would get a share of the money under the federal False Claims Act.

Cain testified Thursday that he earned the salary, which climbed to more than $1,000 an hour at one point. He said he has invested more than $30 million in the rural hospital, almost half in loan guarantees and the rest from his pocket.

“A good business decision?” he asked in response to a question from his lead attorney, former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove. “No, it wasn’t. I wanted to keep it open. I started it. I was committed to it. The community needs it.”

Stone County Hospital had closed three times before he bought it in 2001, Cain testified. Without him, he said, the hospital, now leased to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, would never have succeeded.

“By the time we got it, it had been closed almost two years,” Cain testified. “It was a mess. It was trashy.”

Cain gave tens of thousands of dollars to Musgrove’s campaigns, and served on the state Board of Health, denying rumors that he bought his seat. Cain was later forced off the board when lawmakers reconstituted it.

He said he hired his wife after other administrators quit, with Cain saying they weren’t used to running a small rural hospital.