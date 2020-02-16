Happy Valentine's Day

For Valentine's Day, we often go out to dinner, and this year was no exception, except that we went to a Pop-up restaurant hosted by our good friends and catered by Klever Cuisine

(our son's catering company).

We had an excellent meal

surrounded by some of our closest friends.



We had a wonderful meal and didn't have to rush. It made for a very special Valentine's Day.

On top of that, Clay sent me beautiful flowers.



We continued the celebration Saturday night with supper club at our house.

