Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Valentine's Day

by Janet Carson | Today at 3:04 p.m.

For Valentine's Day, we often go out to dinner, and this year was no exception, except that we went to a Pop-up restaurant hosted by our good friends and catered by Klever Cuisine

(our son's catering company).

We had an excellent meal

surrounded by some of our closest friends.

We had a wonderful meal and didn't have to rush. It made for a very special Valentine's Day.

On top of that, Clay sent me beautiful flowers.

We continued the celebration Saturday night with supper club at our house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT