Heavy favorite can't catch Ring Leader in Dixie Belle

HOT SPRINGS -- Even-keeled trainer Mac Robertson leaned against the rail 30 feet past the wire, 15 minutes before the start of the $125,000, 6-furlong Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn on Saturday.

Robertson trained two of the five entrants, including 4-1 second choice Ring Leader. After the fillies marched past in the post parade, Robertson offered a thought.

"I think she's the best-looking filly in the race," he said.

Ring Leader, a daughter of Paynter ridden by Joe Talamo, turned for home in first by 11/2 lengths. Specially, the 3-5 favorite, was third, 21/2 lengths behind the leader.

Under rider David Cohen, Specially gained on Ring Leader throughout the stretch but fell short by half a length as Ring Leader won in a Dixie Belle-record 1:10.46 before a crowd estimated at 20,500. Specially finished second, 51/2 lengths in front of third-place Wasabi Girl. Sassy Seneca, also trained by Robertson, finished fourth, 3/4 of a length behind Wasabi Girl.

A moment after he walked from the winner's circle, Robertson said he simply meant Ring Leader looked ready.

"She looked pretty good to me today," he said.

Talamo said Robertson's confidence helped.

"We had a beautiful trip," he said. "But, actually, hats off to Mac. He really gave me the idea that she would settle the way she did. I was pretty much smiling the whole way around there."

Specially had been credited with one of the fastest Beyer speed figures of any filly in any race in North America this year with the 88 she earned in her 12-length, optional-claiming win at 51/2 furlongs at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Jan. 24. Combined with her 12-length, 6-furlong maiden win in 1:10.40 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 5, her status as the overwhelming Dixie Belle favorite surprised no one.

Her second-place finish, considering Ring Leader's record performance, did not seem to disappoint her connections.

"The winner ran big," Cohen said. "She finished up strong, but [Specially] finished up even stronger. She galloped out very well."

Mark Casse trains Specially, who is by Tapiture. He watched the Dixie Belle on TV at Fair Grounds, where Casse-trained Enforceable finished second in the Grade II 11/8-mile Risen Star Stakes about 30 minutes after Specially's second-place finish.

Specially was last out of the gate in the Dixie Belle as a consequence of design. Neither Casse nor Cohen wanted her to engage in an early battle for the lead.

"I thought she ran well," Casse said. "I didn't want her to gun it from the gate and get caught up in a speed duel. We tried to relax there, but she did well, and she finished well. Obviously, it would have been nice to win, but, anyways."

Miss Firecracker, who would finish last, led through the opening quarter-mile in 22.48 with Sassy Seneca second and Ring Leader third, 11/2 lengths off the lead.

Sassy Seneca, ridden by Orlando Mojica, led through the half in 45.80. Ring Leader was third, 2 lengths back, and Specially fourth, 21/2 lengths off the lead.

Cohen said Specially struggled in the turn, but he said his confidence remained intact.

"I had a good set up," Cohen said. "I was in a perfect spot, but you can't take anything away from the winner. She ran a big race."

Talamo said he understood Specially's talent level.

"I knew about her, for sure, but when we turned for home, I was pretty confident in Ring Leader," he said.

On Friday, speaking in jest, Robertson said Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort probably already had mailed the Dixie Belle trophy to Casse. He stood near the track a day later and confirmed Oaklawn had not.

"They gave it to us over there in the winner's circle," Robertson said. "I was trying to jinx them, and it worked."

