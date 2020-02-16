High school basketball rankings

Boys
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.North Little Rock 6A-Central 19-3
COMMENT Charging Wildcats running away from all 6A-Central foes
2.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 19-3
COMMENT A win over Rogers on Tuesday clinches a share of the 6A-West title
3.Magnolia 4A-8 19-0
COMMENT Defending 4A champs are more than just a two-man show
4.Rogers 6A-West 20-2
COMMENT Mounties starting to resemble the team that started 13-0
5.Russellville 5A-West 20-4
COMMENT Cyclones still have work to do before solidifying conference crown
6.West Memphis 5A-East 19-4
COMMENT Moore back to his dominant ways against Nettleton
7.Hot Springs 5A-South 21-5
COMMENT Tricky week upcoming, starting with a trip to Benton
8.Jacksonville 5A-Central 14-4
COMMENT Triple-doubles becoming ho-hum for future Hog Davis
9.Conway 6A-Central 17-6
COMMENT Fourth-quarter defense a thing of beauty in win over Cabot
10.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 17-7
COMMENT There's something about LR Catholic that gives Northside fits
CLASS 6A
North Little Rock (19-3)
Springdale Har-Ber (19-3)
Rogers (20-2)
Conway (17-6)
Fort Smith Northside (17-7)
Bryant (14-9)
CLASS 5A
Russellville (20-4)
West Memphis (19-4)
Hot Springs (21-5)
Jacksonville (14-4)
Maumelle (18-5)
Sylvan Hills (17-5)
CLASS 4A
Magnolia (19-0)
Mills (22-3)
Pea Ridge (20-4)
Blytheville (23-4)
Jonesboro Westside (18-5)
Pulaski Academy (16-5)
CLASS 3A
Dumas (22-1)
Valley Springs (30-3)
Manila (22-5)
Prescott (15-3)
Ashdown (17-6)
Elkins (24-3)
CLASS 2A
Clarendon (18-4)
Marianna (22-4)
Bay (24-7)
Lavaca (27-4)
Earle (17-6)
England (21-5)
CLASS 1A
Izard County (31-5)
Kirby (31-2)
The New School (31-1)
Viola (27-6)
Nevada (26-5)
Concord (25-3)
Girls
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 21-3
COMMENT Three-game stretch could be tough for Lady Bears
2.Bentonville 6A-West 22-1
COMMENT Lady Tigers turn 6A-West game of the year into a blowout
3.Nettleton 5A-East 22-3
COMMENT Miss Eaton dropped a smooth 38 points in close one over West Memphis
4.Vilonia 5A-West 21-2
COMMENT Victory at Greenwood impressive for Lady Eagles
5.Fayetteville 6A-West 18-5
COMMENT Focus shifts to holding off Har-Ber for the 6A-West's No. 2 seed
6.Cabot 6A-Central 20-3
COMMENT Lady Panthers still have aspirations of catching top-ranked Northside
7.Greenwood 5A-West 18-5
COMMENT No shame in losing by two to a red-hot Vilonia
8.Little Rock Christian 5A-West 18-4
COMMENT Reigning 5A champs trying to flip the switch ahead of postseason
9.Star City 4A-8 24-0
COMMENT Yarbrough's group quietly handling its business
10.Batesville 4A-3 24-2
COMMENT Crosstown rivals give Lady Pioneers motivation ahead of district tourney
CLASS 6A
Fort Smith Northside (21-3)
Bentonville (22-1)
Fayetteville (18-5)
Cabot (20-3)
Springdale Har-Ber (18-6)
North Little Rock (13-11)
CLASS 5A
Nettleton (22-3)
Vilonia (21-2)
Greenwood (18-5)
Little Rock Christian (18-4)
West Memphis (19-5)
Mountain Home (18-5)
CLASS 4A
Star City (24-0)
Batesville (24-2)
Farmington (25-3)
Pulaski Academy (22-2)
Southside Batesville (21-4)
Harrison (24-2)
CLASS 3A
Charleston (23-2)
Hoxie (22-3)
Lamar (25-2)
Harding Academy (24-3)
Mountain View (21-3)
Walnut Ridge (21-4)
CLASS 2A
Melbourne (25-2)
Bigelow (23-2)
Earle (24-5)
Marmaduke (26-8)
Riverside (22-8)
Quitman (22-3)
CLASS 1A
Viola (31-2)
Emerson (27-2)
Kirby (30-5)
Concord (23-4)
Mount Vernon-Enola (28-4)
Westside Greers Ferry (25-9)
