High school basketball rankings

Today at 2:58 a.m.

Boys

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.North Little Rock 6A-Central 19-3

COMMENT Charging Wildcats running away from all 6A-Central foes

2.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 19-3

COMMENT A win over Rogers on Tuesday clinches a share of the 6A-West title

3.Magnolia 4A-8 19-0

COMMENT Defending 4A champs are more than just a two-man show

4.Rogers 6A-West 20-2

COMMENT Mounties starting to resemble the team that started 13-0

5.Russellville 5A-West 20-4

COMMENT Cyclones still have work to do before solidifying conference crown

6.West Memphis 5A-East 19-4

COMMENT Moore back to his dominant ways against Nettleton

7.Hot Springs 5A-South 21-5

COMMENT Tricky week upcoming, starting with a trip to Benton

8.Jacksonville 5A-Central 14-4

COMMENT Triple-doubles becoming ho-hum for future Hog Davis

9.Conway 6A-Central 17-6

COMMENT Fourth-quarter defense a thing of beauty in win over Cabot

10.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 17-7

COMMENT There's something about LR Catholic that gives Northside fits

CLASS 6A

  1. North Little Rock (19-3)

  2. Springdale Har-Ber (19-3)

  3. Rogers (20-2)

  4. Conway (17-6)

  5. Fort Smith Northside (17-7)

  6. Bryant (14-9)

CLASS 5A

  1. Russellville (20-4)

  2. West Memphis (19-4)

  3. Hot Springs (21-5)

  4. Jacksonville (14-4)

  5. Maumelle (18-5)

  6. Sylvan Hills (17-5)

CLASS 4A

  1. Magnolia (19-0)

  2. Mills (22-3)

  3. Pea Ridge (20-4)

  4. Blytheville (23-4)

  5. Jonesboro Westside (18-5)

  6. Pulaski Academy (16-5)

CLASS 3A

  1. Dumas (22-1)

  2. Valley Springs (30-3)

  3. Manila (22-5)

  4. Prescott (15-3)

  5. Ashdown (17-6)

  6. Elkins (24-3)

CLASS 2A

  1. Clarendon (18-4)

  2. Marianna (22-4)

  3. Bay (24-7)

  4. Lavaca (27-4)

  5. Earle (17-6)

  6. England (21-5)

CLASS 1A

  1. Izard County (31-5)

  2. Kirby (31-2)

  3. The New School (31-1)

  4. Viola (27-6)

  5. Nevada (26-5)

  6. Concord (25-3)

Girls

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 21-3

COMMENT Three-game stretch could be tough for Lady Bears

2.Bentonville 6A-West 22-1

COMMENT Lady Tigers turn 6A-West game of the year into a blowout

3.Nettleton 5A-East 22-3

COMMENT Miss Eaton dropped a smooth 38 points in close one over West Memphis

4.Vilonia 5A-West 21-2

COMMENT Victory at Greenwood impressive for Lady Eagles

5.Fayetteville 6A-West 18-5

COMMENT Focus shifts to holding off Har-Ber for the 6A-West's No. 2 seed

6.Cabot 6A-Central 20-3

COMMENT Lady Panthers still have aspirations of catching top-ranked Northside

7.Greenwood 5A-West 18-5

COMMENT No shame in losing by two to a red-hot Vilonia

8.Little Rock Christian 5A-West 18-4

COMMENT Reigning 5A champs trying to flip the switch ahead of postseason

9.Star City 4A-8 24-0

COMMENT Yarbrough's group quietly handling its business

10.Batesville 4A-3 24-2

COMMENT Crosstown rivals give Lady Pioneers motivation ahead of district tourney

CLASS 6A

  1. Fort Smith Northside (21-3)

  2. Bentonville (22-1)

  3. Fayetteville (18-5)

  4. Cabot (20-3)

  5. Springdale Har-Ber (18-6)

  6. North Little Rock (13-11)

CLASS 5A

  1. Nettleton (22-3)

  2. Vilonia (21-2)

  3. Greenwood (18-5)

  4. Little Rock Christian (18-4)

  5. West Memphis (19-5)

  6. Mountain Home (18-5)

CLASS 4A

  1. Star City (24-0)

  2. Batesville (24-2)

  3. Farmington (25-3)

  4. Pulaski Academy (22-2)

  5. Southside Batesville (21-4)

  6. Harrison (24-2)

CLASS 3A

  1. Charleston (23-2)

  2. Hoxie (22-3)

  3. Lamar (25-2)

  4. Harding Academy (24-3)

  5. Mountain View (21-3)

  6. Walnut Ridge (21-4)

CLASS 2A

  1. Melbourne (25-2)

  2. Bigelow (23-2)

  3. Earle (24-5)

  4. Marmaduke (26-8)

  5. Riverside (22-8)

  6. Quitman (22-3)

CLASS 1A

  1. Viola (31-2)

  2. Emerson (27-2)

  3. Kirby (30-5)

  4. Concord (23-4)

  5. Mount Vernon-Enola (28-4)

  6. Westside Greers Ferry (25-9)

Sports on 02/16/2020

Print Headline: High school basketball rankings

