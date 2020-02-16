High school basketball rankings

Boys

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.North Little Rock 6A-Central 19-3

COMMENT Charging Wildcats running away from all 6A-Central foes

2.Springdale Har-Ber 6A-West 19-3

COMMENT A win over Rogers on Tuesday clinches a share of the 6A-West title

3.Magnolia 4A-8 19-0

COMMENT Defending 4A champs are more than just a two-man show

4.Rogers 6A-West 20-2

COMMENT Mounties starting to resemble the team that started 13-0

5.Russellville 5A-West 20-4

COMMENT Cyclones still have work to do before solidifying conference crown

6.West Memphis 5A-East 19-4

COMMENT Moore back to his dominant ways against Nettleton

7.Hot Springs 5A-South 21-5

COMMENT Tricky week upcoming, starting with a trip to Benton

8.Jacksonville 5A-Central 14-4

COMMENT Triple-doubles becoming ho-hum for future Hog Davis

9.Conway 6A-Central 17-6

COMMENT Fourth-quarter defense a thing of beauty in win over Cabot

10.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 17-7

COMMENT There's something about LR Catholic that gives Northside fits

CLASS 6A

North Little Rock (19-3) Springdale Har-Ber (19-3) Rogers (20-2) Conway (17-6) Fort Smith Northside (17-7) Bryant (14-9)

CLASS 5A

Russellville (20-4) West Memphis (19-4) Hot Springs (21-5) Jacksonville (14-4) Maumelle (18-5) Sylvan Hills (17-5)

CLASS 4A

Magnolia (19-0) Mills (22-3) Pea Ridge (20-4) Blytheville (23-4) Jonesboro Westside (18-5) Pulaski Academy (16-5)

CLASS 3A

Dumas (22-1) Valley Springs (30-3) Manila (22-5) Prescott (15-3) Ashdown (17-6) Elkins (24-3)

CLASS 2A

Clarendon (18-4) Marianna (22-4) Bay (24-7) Lavaca (27-4) Earle (17-6) England (21-5)

CLASS 1A

Izard County (31-5) Kirby (31-2) The New School (31-1) Viola (27-6) Nevada (26-5) Concord (25-3)

Girls

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside 6A-Central 21-3

COMMENT Three-game stretch could be tough for Lady Bears

2.Bentonville 6A-West 22-1

COMMENT Lady Tigers turn 6A-West game of the year into a blowout

3.Nettleton 5A-East 22-3

COMMENT Miss Eaton dropped a smooth 38 points in close one over West Memphis

4.Vilonia 5A-West 21-2

COMMENT Victory at Greenwood impressive for Lady Eagles

5.Fayetteville 6A-West 18-5

COMMENT Focus shifts to holding off Har-Ber for the 6A-West's No. 2 seed

6.Cabot 6A-Central 20-3

COMMENT Lady Panthers still have aspirations of catching top-ranked Northside

7.Greenwood 5A-West 18-5

COMMENT No shame in losing by two to a red-hot Vilonia

8.Little Rock Christian 5A-West 18-4

COMMENT Reigning 5A champs trying to flip the switch ahead of postseason

9.Star City 4A-8 24-0

COMMENT Yarbrough's group quietly handling its business

10.Batesville 4A-3 24-2

COMMENT Crosstown rivals give Lady Pioneers motivation ahead of district tourney

CLASS 6A

Fort Smith Northside (21-3) Bentonville (22-1) Fayetteville (18-5) Cabot (20-3) Springdale Har-Ber (18-6) North Little Rock (13-11)

CLASS 5A

Nettleton (22-3) Vilonia (21-2) Greenwood (18-5) Little Rock Christian (18-4) West Memphis (19-5) Mountain Home (18-5)

CLASS 4A

Star City (24-0) Batesville (24-2) Farmington (25-3) Pulaski Academy (22-2) Southside Batesville (21-4) Harrison (24-2)

CLASS 3A

Charleston (23-2) Hoxie (22-3) Lamar (25-2) Harding Academy (24-3) Mountain View (21-3) Walnut Ridge (21-4)

CLASS 2A

Melbourne (25-2) Bigelow (23-2) Earle (24-5) Marmaduke (26-8) Riverside (22-8) Quitman (22-3)

CLASS 1A

Viola (31-2) Emerson (27-2) Kirby (30-5) Concord (23-4) Mount Vernon-Enola (28-4) Westside Greers Ferry (25-9)

Sports on 02/16/2020