Happy birthday. You will cross into the territory you have been dreaming about. Your journey will be smooth. Shortcuts will work out. It's as though you were meant for this experience, and you'll be welcomed and served accordingly. Later, you'll teach others and you'll care for them with all the grace and warmth you were shown.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Estimation is an art. To overestimate your ability to do a thing in a certain time frame will bring pain. Give yourself three times the amount you assume you need, and you'll be comfortable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're going to do a thing eventually. If you don't do it today or in three weeks, don't despair. Despair takes a lot of energy in the wrong direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Being comfortable is not the same as being happy. Today, that difference will stand out. You'll be in a position of choice. What happens next is all you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): One satisfaction does not fit all. There are different kinds and levels. Soul satisfaction often comes at the expense of momentary satisfaction. Play the long game.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are those who recoil from facing themselves on a page or in a mirror. Contrastingly, you've no fear when it comes to exploring your inner life. That's something to celebrate and use.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today's problem will not be universal. In fact, it's extremely specific to you. So there are very few who will empathize, sympathize or even help, but that will not stop you from solving it, not at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What's going on isn't so bad, but you still need a break from it. The important part about this flight of fancy -- or this flight of vacation or even this flight of escape -- is that it includes a return flight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When people don't treat you right, it's usually more about them than it is about you. However, you can't control the "them" part. Do all you can about the "you" part and life will be good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attitude is an internal matter made external and not the other way around. Sure, many will paste on a smile and try to make it seem OK, but the intuitive ones like you sense what's really up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't always love running into people you know in places you weren't expecting to see them, but it's a good test of how close you're being to the person you'd like to be seen as.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll make new rules, first in your heart and then with your mouth and finally with action. You'll follow up on the things you decide today, so make sure they are things you want to happen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): How are you going to recharge? This is the question, and you'll answer it in interesting ways as you get energy from things you weren't expecting would revitalize you.

Style on 02/16/2020