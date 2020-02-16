Sections
Today at 4:11 a.m. | Updated February 16, 2020 at 4:11 a.m.

Moses deGraft-Johnson, a vascular surgeon in Tallahassee, Fla., falsely billed insurers, including Medicare and Medicaid, for more than $26 million to possibly finance his political ambitions in his native country of Ghana, according to investigators within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Sophia Negroponte, 27, the daughter of former U.S. diplomat John Negroponte, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing of Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, Md., during a disagreement at a residence in Rockville, Md., police said.

Sharon Weston Broome, the mayor of Baton Rouge, is asking anyone with photos or video of people spray-painting graffiti or otherwise damaging property in Louisiana's capital to notify law enforcement officials via the Crime Stoppers number or online app, which she has dubbed the city's "graffiti hotline."

Juliette Parker, 38, and her 16-year-old daughter were arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and assault after sheriff's office detectives in Pierce County, Wash., said the two posed as baby photographers and drugged a woman in a bid to snatch the mother's 5-week-old baby.

Aaron Davis, 36, of Long Branch, N.J., was sentenced to a year in prison for leaving his girlfriend's 8-month-old pit bull mix -- a gift from her ex-boyfriend -- to drown, caged in the rising tide of Sandy Hook Bay for three hours before a passerby spotted the dog and rescued it.

Sara Saucier of Ponchatoula, La., was returning in a cruise ship from her honeymoon in Cozumel, Mexico, with her husband when she was arrested for not returning a leased vehicle and held in the Orleans Parish jail for 36 hours before sheriff's office deputies realized that U.S. Customs agents had detained the wrong Sara Saucier.

A Section on 02/16/2020

Print Headline: In the news

