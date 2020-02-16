Maumelle plunge moves to community pool

Members of Team Arkansas Nuclear One, with Entergy, link arms and brave the cold waters of Lake Dardanelle on Feb. 1 during the ninth annual Polar Plunge. See more photos at www.arkansasonline.com/galleries/categories/rivervalley/.

— For the first time, the Central Arkansas Polar Plunge in Maumelle, to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas, will take place at the Jess Odom Community Center.

“This year, we are excited because the community center is a new location for us,” said Camie Powell, director of marketing and partnership for Special Olympics Arkansas. “Working with the Parks and Recreation Department has been amazing.”

In years past, the plunge has taken place at Willastein Lake. Powell said that with lake water, there are always issues with safety and other concerns.

“Last year, we switched to a drop tank from the fire department, but community pools are just a more viable answer for what we are looking for,” Powell said. “We are super thankful that the Parks and Recreation Department has opened up that venue for us.”

She said it is hard to tell if having the event at the pool will allow room for more plungers, but she said it will allow more space for spectators and judges, and there will be a changing room. She said the facilities are a lot nicer.

“We are hoping more people will come out and enjoy such a great facility and put their teams together for this year’s plunge,” Powell said.

The Central Arkansas 2020 Polar Plunge, hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Arkansas Area 5, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29

at the community center, 1100 Edgewood Drive in Maumelle. Plungers can register at www.firstgiving.com/soar and create a personal fundraising Web page to collect donations from family, friends and co-workers. Each participant will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. There is a $50 minimum donation to take the plunge. Proceeds from the event will go to Special Olympics Arkansas.

“We have been doing the plunge in Maumelle for several years, and generally, we have a really good turnout by the community, as well as the surrounding area,” Powell said. “That’s why we named it Central Arkansas because it pulls from other cities as well.”

Powell estimated that last year’s plunge raised $11,000.

“We are always looking to grow,” she said. “The bulk of our growth in a plunge is dependent on community members and business leaders.

“Whether they are utilizing our online giving platform with crowd funding, either way, there is an incentive to raise more money. Every year, we are hoping to grow and have more plungers than ever.

“That would be fantastic.”

The city of Greenbrier will host a polar plunge Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. at Woolly Hollow State Park.

The money raised by the plunges fund athletes’ companions and medals for the winners. Powell said Special Olympics Arkansas has 240 competitions a year, with 20 sports.

“Our competitions are 100 percent free to our athletes,” she said. “We also offer health education and leadership training for our athletes.”

Powell said many athletes from the area participate in the plunge, which she said is great for the community.

“They see our athletes supporting their own organization, and that is the most powerful thing,” Powell said. “They are raising their own funds because they are so passionate about Special Olympics.”

She said she doesn’t know of anyone involved with Special Olympics Arkansas who hasn’t at one point taken the plunge because that is how important it is to the organization.

“Come out and experience the atmosphere,” she said. “Most people think more layers is better, but I would say, the fewer the layers, the better. Maybe a swimsuit or something similar.

“But we encourage costumes, but nothing too bulky — just have fun with it. Take a plunge in the water, and create awareness.”

She said $50 may not seem like a lot of money to some, but because of the partners Special Olympics has throughout the state, “we are able to maximize that dollar.”

“It opens up a large amount of opportunities for our athletes,” Powell said.

For more information, visit specialolympicsarkansas.org.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.