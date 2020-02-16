Sections
NOTABLE ARKANSANS

by STEVE STEPHENS AND CLYDE SNIDER Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:34 a.m. | Updated February 16, 2020 at 2:34 a.m.

He was born in 1858, the son of a sharecropper on a homestead near Big Piney River, just northeast of Clarksville. He grew up working on the family farm. When he was 23, he moved to the Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) and found employment for a while as a cowboy.

Eventually, he became a drifter, and in 1891 joined one of the most infamous gangs of robbers in the west: the notorious Dalton Gang. He avoided the fate of most of the gang in the failed robbery attempt in Coffeeville, Kan., in which many of his cohorts were killed. He soon organized his own gang, which he called The Wild Bunch.

In 1893, U.S. marshals caught up with him in Ingalls, Okla. They engaged in what some western historians describe as the most deadly gun battle with outlaws in the Southwest in U.S. marshal history. He escaped but was captured in Eureka Springs in 1896 but, once again, escaped before his trial. He was finally hunted down in Oklahoma and killed by a sheriff's posse.

He became a legendary figure in Hollywood western movies, portrayed by Audie Murphy, Randolph Scott and Burt Lancaster. Later he was the subject of a song recorded by The Eagles on their Desperado album.

Who was this larger-than-life legend?

Style on 02/16/2020

Print Headline: NOTABLE ARKANSANS

