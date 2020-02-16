Rick Lee's picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Drexel in the second

BEST BET Hamazing Vision in the third

LONG SHOT Heros Reward in the ninth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-10 (50%)

MEET 39-118 (33.1%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

SPECTACULAR TEMPER** finished fourth of 10 as half of an even-money entry in her first start for new connections. She may have needed the race and keeps the leading rider. QUIET DAWN crossed the wire just one position behind the top selection Feb. 6, despite her inability to relax in the early running. A rider switch and advantageous post are pluses. SWEET KALA finished third in a two-turn maiden-allowance race at Remington, and she is racing for a claiming price for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Spectacular Temper Cohen Broberg 2-1

1 Quiet Dawn Elliott Hartman 5-2

2 Sweet Kala FDe La Cruz Chleborad 7-2

3 Agave Queen Eramia D'Amato 5-1

5 Dark Sarcasm Cannon McBride 15-1

7 Mebs Web WDe La Cruz Zito 8-1

6 Mixtape Birzer Von Hemel 10-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

DREXEL**** showed improved early speed in consecutive second-place finishes at Prairie Meadows. He is training well and catches a soft field of state-bred rivals. PEARLTHIRTYEIGHT wore blinkers for the first time and earned a competitive Beyer figure at Delta, and the presence of a leading rider tips positive stable intent. ARKANSAS RED rallied to fifth after a sluggish start in his return from a lengthy vacation, and an improved break from the gate will make him a threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Drexel Santana Moquett 9-5

6 Pearlthirtyeight Mojica Cangemi 8-1

7 Arkansas Red Thompson Hornsby 6-1

10 Grahamstan Quinonez Swearingen 5-1

2 Random Affair Cannon Morse 10-1

1 Officer Donell Birzer Smith 15-1

5 Agave Kid Felix Manley 15-1

9 Prince Leo WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

11 Unbridled Shoes Bailey Hewitt 15-1

3 My Sugar Town Eramia Jackson 15-1

4 African Warrior Rocco Prather 12-1

8 Reverend Don Lara Vance 20-1

14 Gotta Love Ike Canchari Martin 20-1

13 Daddy Jack WDe La Cruz Petalino 20-1

3 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

HAMAZING VISION*** won consecutive races this fall at Turf Paradise while earning Beyer figures that are clearly fastest in this field. He also represents high-percentage connections. CADDO DADDO broke his maiden at this distance last season at Oaklawn, and he has competed against considerably better over the past several months. OCTOBER SKY is a two-time winner at Oaklawn, and the 9-year-old shows an upbeat work tab leading to his seasonal debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Hamazing Vision Baze Diodoro 2-1

5 Caddo Daddo Loveberry Westermann 7-2

3 October Sky Wales Martin 5-1

1 C H Jay WDe La Cruz Loy 6-1

2 Mostly Sunny Borel Altamirano 15-1

8 Bendi Blu Santana McBride 10-1

7 Pop Life Canchari Moquett 4-1

6 Suspicious Eyes Bailey Jackson 12-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

RANSOMED** weakened inside the final furlong after contesting the pace in her first race in 14 weeks, and she may have found a field she can take gate to wire. CAN'T TOUCH ME has finished a close third in both of her races at the current meeting. She earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. WENEEDTOTALK may finally get a fast track for the first time in 11 months, and she has enough talent and races for the leading trainer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Ransomed FDe La Cruz Garcia 2-1

7 Can't Touch Me Loveberry Hornsby 3-1

6 Weneedtotalk Cohen Diodoro 5-2

2 My Darling Sofia Vazquez Cox 6-1

1 Backseat Promises Quinonez Gladd 12-1

3 Our Girl Abby Santana Maker 10-1

5 Way too Smarte Felix Hughes 10-1

5 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

SEQUENCE** recorded competitive races last summer at Prairie Meadows, and he is dropping into a race restricted to state-bred runners. Moreover, he picks up top rider Ricardo Santana. THE DEVIL'S DADDY has finished with energy in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he keeps leading rider David Cohen. MARCO'S DREAM has faltered after contesting the pace in three races, but he may get a clear lead for the first time, which makes him a threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Sequence Santana Moquett 3-1

7 The Devil's Daddy Cohen Broberg 9-2

10 Marco's Dream Felix Manley 12-1

3 Leo Del Reo Baze Mason 8-1

4 Rock City Rocket FDe La Cruz Martin 5-1

6 Therunawayrocket Roman Creighton 8-1

5 Shameful Preacher Mojica Vance 12-1

2 Holy Truth WDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

1 Summertimer Lara Hornsby 15-1

8 Bank Man Quinonez Swearingen 12-1

12 Back Road Outlaw Rocco Prather 15-1

13 Gone Dancing Cannon Fires 8-1

14 Slightly Crafty Harr Cline 15-1

9 My Little Tip Loveberry Rhea 20-1

6 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

MOONLIGHT TRAIN** had a troubled trip when finishing seventh in his local debut. He is dropping in class, and he has a strong record on a fast racing surface. COWGIRL CALLIE defeated $20,000 conditioned-claiming rivals at Hawthorne, and the consistent sprinter did finish in front of the top selection Jan. 26. DARING dominated a non-winners-of-two field at Fair Grounds, and she may be sharp enough to defeat open company.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Moonlight Train Cohen Broberg 5-2

3 Cowgirl Callie FDe La Cruz Bahena 4-1

5 Daring Rocco Ortiz 3-1

4 Frozen Hannah WDe La Cruz Contreras 7-2

7 Cook Memories Bridgmohan Barkley 5-1

1 Honor With Pride Elliott Morse 12-1

2 Button Mushroom Cannon Vance 15-1

7 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

NAUGHTY ALFRED* broke his maiden at first asking in a $30K maiden-claimer at Churchill, and he is back in for a price after being overmatched in three subsequent races. TEMPLE BAR has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing on the tough Southern California circuit. DIFFERENT DAYS was forwardly placed in a clear maiden-claiming score at Woodbine, and high-percentage trainer Norman McKnight is due to start heating up.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Naughty Alfred Eramia Hawley 5-1

9 Temple Bar Garcia Hollendorfer 9-2

3 Different Days Cohen McKnight 4-1

5 Perfect Rush Baze Sadler 7-2

6 Ah Yeah Santana Moquett 6-1

7 Feeling It WDe La Cruz Lukas 12-1

2 T C's Image Loveberry Creighton 12-1

10 Violator Borel Coady 20-1

8 Rasslin Birzer Smith 20-1

8 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

EMBOLDENED** broke last and never contended over a wet track in her return from a long layoff. However, she is the class of the field, and the beaten even-money favorite deserves another chance. HEAVENS WHISPER rallied to second at this condition on opening weekend, and she received a confidence boost when the winner came back to win again. WHOLEHEARTED was beaten a nose in her first start for current connections. She keeps the leading rider and can handle a class jump.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Emboldened Talamo Cox 5-2

7 Heavens Whisper Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

3 Wholehearted Cohen Diodoro 3-1

4 Summer Storm Baze Puhich 7-2

5 Sara Sea Cannon Lukas 8-1

6 Full of Grace Mojica Robertson 10-1

1 Hoptown Honey WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1

9 Purse $46,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

HEROS REWARD** raced evenly in a fifth-place sprint tune-up at Del Mar. He is taking a drop in class, and he is bred to improve at route distances. INSTIGATED contested the pace in a second-place finish in his Oaklawn debut. He is experienced around two turns and switches to the leading rider. LIDO LEGACY has finished fourth in three consecutive route races, and he is likely to move up with a drop into the maiden-claiming ranks.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Heros Reward Talamo Catalano 6-1

11 Instigated Cohen McKnight 7-2

10 Lido Legacy WDe La Cruz Lukas 4-1

8 Icecap Santana Asmussen 9-2

1 High Tone Mojica Maker 8-1

5 Son of Ga Ga Hill Anderson 12-1

6 Catholic Guilt Rocco Jones 6-1

2 Mega Max Harr Cates 15-1

9 No Bad Days FDe La Cruz Zito 12-1

1a Went WDe La Cruz Lukas 8-1

3 Selleck Roman Petalino 20-1

4 Dazzling Reunion Cannon McBride 30-1

12 Big Bad Bud Elliott Holthus 30-1

Sports on 02/16/2020