MEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson State men win

Henderson State University overcame 17 three-pointers by Harding University (8-16, 3-15) to earn an 88-79 victory Saturday at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Raekwon Rogers scored 21 of his career-high 27 points in the second half to lead the Reddies (17-7, 12-6 Great American Conference). Anthony Lupardus had 14 points. Rel Johnson finished with 13 points. Chris Owens and Chris Parker each chipped in with 11 points.

Romio Harvey led the Bisons with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Jordan West made 3 three-pointers and finished with 19 points, while Davis Morgan added 17 points.

In other Great American Conference men's basketball games Saturday, Marcus Gilbert and KJ Lesure each scored 25 points to lead the University of Arkansas at Monticello (18-9, 10-8) to a 96-76 victory over Arkansas Tech University (12-12, 8-10) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Austin Hardy had 19 points and Denzel McDuffey added 16 points for the Boll Weevils. The Wonder Boys were led by Albert Odero, who scored 21 points. Ramses Sandifer had 15 points, and R.J. Glasper and Dillon Gooding each added 12 points. ... Aaron Lucas scored 20 points as Southern Arkansas University (11-13, 8-10) defeated Ouachita Baptist University (9-13, 7-11) 82-52 at W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Jalen Brooks had 14 points and Dodge Brown chipped in with 12 points for the Muleriders. Raymond Harris led the Tigers with 15 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Reddies top GAC-leading Bisons

Lani Snowden hit six three-pointers and finished with 22 points to give the Henderson State University women's basketball team (17-7, 12-6) an 88-79 victory over Great American Conference leader Harding University (16-8, 13-5) on Saturday at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Hailey Estes scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Reddies. Karrington Whaley had 20 points and blocked five shots. Maci Mains added 12 points, and Blu Jones chipped in with 10.

For the Bisons, Carissa Caples scored a career-high 33 points. Cheyenne Brown had 25 points.

In other Great American Conference women's basketball games Saturday, Mackenzie Tillman had 15 points for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (16-8, 11-7), which defeated Arkansas Tech University (14-8, 11-7) 84-72 at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Berniezha Tidwell scored 13 points for the Cotton Blossoms. Nina Kizzee added 12 points, and Kyiah Julian chipped in with 11. Kaley Shipman led the Golden Suns with 20 points. Jayana Sanders scored 18 points, Sarah Heard had 13 points and Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse added 10. ... Diamond Morris led Southern Arkansas University (16-8, 10-8) with 18 points in a 67-65 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (4-20, 1-17) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Kisi Young and Ariana Guinn each had 12 points for the Muleriders. Eden Crow led the Tigers with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Jakyya Clay finished with 10 points.

BASEBALL

UALR rallies in ninth

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (2-0) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to take a 7-6 victory over Illinois State (0-2) on Saturday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Entering the ninth inning trailing 6-4, the Trojans loaded the bases with one out on singles by Kobe Barnum and Miguel Soto, and a Tucker Childers' walk. Garrett Scott was hit by a pitch to cut the lead to 6-5 before Tim Dixon tied it at 6-6 with a single to right field. Pinch hitter Eldrige Figueroa then drew the game-winning walk in a five-pitch at-bat.

Dixon led the Trojans offensively, going 3 for 5 with a home run, 4 RBI and 3 runs.

Austin Smith (1-0) earned the victory in relief for UALR, striking out one in the ninth inning.

ASU shuts out Stephen F. Austin

Zach Jackson threw seven shutout innings and Arkansas State University (1-1) defeated Stephen F. Austin 3-0 on Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Jackson allowed 3 hits, struck out 7 and walked 1 in 100 pitches for ASU.

Ben Klutts and Liam Hicks each hit a home run for the Red Wolves. Klutts' home run gave ASU a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Red Wolves added an unearned run in the second inning for a 2-0 lead, then Hicks homered in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

Tyler Duncan finished with two hits to lead ASU, which outhit the Lumberjacks 7-3.

UCA loses to Missouri State

The University of Central Arkansas (0-2) lost 6-2 to Missouri State (2-0) on Saturday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA committed three errors in the loss.

Benny Ayala and Beau Orlando each went 2 for 4 for the Bears. Ayala homered in the second inning.

Tyler Cleveland picked up the loss in relief, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. Noah Cameron started for UCA, pitching 6 innings and allowing 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 5.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas wins two

The No. 24 University of Arkansas softball team (6-1) defeated Furman 8-1 and Illinois-Chicago 8-3 on Saturday in the Florida Gulf Coast University Invitational in Fort Myers, Fla.

Braxton Burnside finished 4 for 4, and Jenna Bloom picked up her first collegiate victory against Furman.

Mary Haff struck out a season-high 12 batters against Illinois-Chicago.

Bears triumph in Florida

The University of Central Arkansas softball team (5-4) earned two victories Saturday, defeating Presbyterian 9-3 and Akron 7-5 at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Fla.

Against Presbyterian, Kaylyn Shepherd had three hits, including her second home run of the season. Cylla Hill and Erin Blackburn also homered for UCA.

In the second game against Akron, Kayla Crutchmer went 4 for 4 and drove in 2 runs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

TENNIS

Razorbacks edge Memphis

The Arkansas men's tennis team earned a 4-3 victory over Memphis on Saturday at the Dills Indoor Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Enrique Paya picked up the clinching victory for the Razorbacks. Also for Arkansas, Maxim Verboven and Melvin Manuel won in singles.

The Arkansas doubles teams of Manuel and Dominguez Alonso, and Alex Reco and Nico Rousset earned wins.

UA women triumphant

The Arkansas women's tennis team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Missouri State on Saturday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Jackie Carr, Tatum Rice, Lauren Alter, Kelly Keller, Laura Rijkers and Claire Slaughter all won singles matches for the Razorbacks.

In doubles, the teams of Alter and Rice, Keller and Carr, and Rijkers and Slaughter earned victories over the Bears.

WRESTLING

UALR falls to Oregon State

The UALR wrestling team lost 42-0 on Saturday at Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., in their final Pac-12 Conference dual of the season.

Paul Bianchi (133 pounds), Tyler Brennan (149), Tommy Lisher (157) and Will Edgar (165) allowed decisions to the Beavers of 8-6, 9-3, 12-6 and 11-6, respectively.

The Trojans will compete in the Pac-12 Championships on March 7 at Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/16/2020