Trump attends wedding of key White House aides

Stephen Miller (left) and Katie Waldman arrive for a state dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington in this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo. Trump returned to Washington on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from the Daytona 500 to attend the wedding of Miller, a White House senior adviser, and Waldman, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. (AP / Patrick Semansky )

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump went from the Daytona 500 on Sunday to attending the wedding of two top members of his administration.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday married Katie Waldman, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

Shortly after landing at Andrews Air Force Base after a busy day in Florida, the president made a quick stop at the White House. The presidential motorcade then made a five-block jaunt to the Trump International Hotel, where the White House announced after press queries that the president was attending “the wedding of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Miller.”

The combative Miller is one of the White House’s most conservative and influential voices in pushing moves that Trump has taken to curb immigration. He is widely viewed as the driving force behind the administration’s hardest-line immigration policies, and several people familiar with the matter have said he orchestrated last year’s effort to replace the leadership at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The department has not had a Senate-approved leader since April.

Waldman served as a spokeswoman for the Homeland Security Department before moving to the vice president’s office.

The press pool was held outside of the hotel during Sunday’s festivities. Trump spent more than two hours at the event.