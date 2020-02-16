U.S. bureau to fund breaks in fire fuel

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management has announced plans to fund 11,000 miles of strategic fuel breaks in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah in an effort to help control wildfires.

The fuel breaks are intended to prop up f ire mitigation efforts and help protect firefighters, communities and natural resources, The Oregonian reported Saturday.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, wildfires are becoming bigger and more frequent across the Great Basin states. Between 2009 and 2018, more than 13.5 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land burned in the project area.

“Recovering from the devastating effects of wildfires can take decades in the rugged, high-desert climate of the Great Basin. These tools will help firefighters contain fires when they break out,” said acting Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management Casey Hammond in a news release. “That’s why creating fuel breaks is incredibly important to the entire basin, the people who live in these communities, and our wildland firefighters.”

Fuel breaks are intended to break up fire fuels by creating breaks in vegetation that slow a blaze’s progress. By implementing them strategically, they help firefighters control the spread of fire and can protect homes and resources.

Some scientists debate the effectiveness of fuel breaks, raising questions about whether these efforts are worth funding.

But the Bureau of Land Management reports that assessments of more than 1,200 fuel breaks found that 78% of them helped control wildfires and 84% helped change fire behavior. According to the news release, “the BLM has extensively documented that fuel breaks, and other types of fuel treatments, are effective.”

Jennifer Jones, a spokeswoman for the bureau, said the program will help streamline the implementation process by reducing or eliminating the need for environmental analysis.