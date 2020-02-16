We finally have some sunshine!

We went from one of the warmest January's on record to a nippy, gloomy, rainy February. It has been downright cold this past week. Sunday started off gray, but by mid-day the sun was shining and the temperatures had increased to a nice balmy day. Many people have been complaining about the rainy, dreary weather. I said I need reminders of that in July and August when I am asking for rain and cooler temperatures.

I am leaving bright and early Monday morning for a week-long trip to Costa Rica. It may be rainy there too, but it will be warm. I spent the day packing short sleeve shirts and capri pants in expectation of the week to come. I am ready!

I did have some time to take stock of my garden before I leave tomorrow. My family is glad that they don't have gardening chores that they normally have in the summer months. For now, things pretty much take care of themselves. The spring bulbs are coming along nicely.

I don't know where that lone purple one came from, but my crocus will probably be done by the time I come back. I have lots of daffodils just beginning to bud.

I wondered why I had no tulip activity until I found some of the bulbs eaten by squirrels!



The hellebores continue to be amazing

and I love my new double blooming variety.



The bees were buzzing it all weekend. I saw some gorgeous English primroses early in the week and bought them.

They were pretty until the low temperatures got them.



They should rebound if the freezing weather stays away.

My flowering kale and cabbage continues to put on a show, but I am seeing the centers beginning to put up a flower stalk,

which means they are bolting and ending their season.



With just one warm sunny day my plants seem to have moved exponentially. I have flowers on my rosemary,

blooms on my trumpet honeysuckle,

and flower buds and leaves coming on my white flowering kerria.

One piece of good news is I see green buds on some of my big leaf hydrangeas.



They have looked pretty bleak, but upon close inspection, I have two plants that are starting to bud out. My japonica camellia buds also made it through.



The figs are showing no signs of living buds, but time will tell. Perennials are getting into the act too. My heucheras are coming to life

and the lycoris foliage is quite healthy.

My broccoli is putting on another set of smaller stalks from where I harvested the centers.

Things should be much further along all over the garden when I get back.

