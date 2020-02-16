Woman arrested in Jacksonville, accused of trying to run over boyfriend

A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after, Jacksonville police said, she attempted to run over her boyfriend outside of a McDonald’s.

Brittany Dobbins faces one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a felony.

According to an arrest report, Dobbins’ boyfriend told a Jacksonville police officer that he had argued with her in a nearby house before leaving on foot. He said he initially went to the library at 703 W. Main St., Jacksonville, and Dobbins followed in her silver Honda Accord.

At the library, the two had another argument, the boyfriend told police. He said he left her at the library and went to the nearby McDonald’s at 816 W. Main St.

The report states that while Dobbins’ boyfriend was in the restaurant, a police officer approached her to ask why she had parked in the grass outside of the library. She told the officer about the argument and said she pulled off the road because she was upset and unable to drive, according to the report.

The boyfriend later told police that Dobbins went to the McDonald’s after the officer left. When the boyfriend exited the building, Dobbins pushed him against the wall, pulled his hair and choked him, the report states. The arrest report notes that the man had bruises on his neck.

The boyfriend told police that he called 911, and that Dobbins tried to hit him with her vehicle while he was on the phone with a dispatcher.

According to the report, another caller told a 911 dispatcher that he was in his car when he saw the silver Honda drive toward the man.

The caller followed the vehicle to an address about a mile away, where he called 911. Around 10:30 p.m., police arrived at the address and arrested Dobbins, who is being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $4,000 bond.

Dobbins’ employer is listed on the arrest report as McDonald’s, though it was not known Sunday night whether it is the McDonald’s on 816 W. Main St.