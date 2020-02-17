I-40 crashes in Arkansas leave 2 dead

Two out-of-state men died Sunday in separate crashes in Arkansas.

Andrew Taylor Hill of Byhalia, Miss., was killed in a crash around 5:18 a.m. Sunday in Crittenden County, according to a preliminary investigation report by the Arkansas State Police.

Hill, 28, was driving west on Interstate 40 near Lehi when he lost control of a Ford F-150 truck, left the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle overturned before it came to a stop in an upright position between the interstate and a service road, the report said.

No other injuries were reported.

Weather conditions were rainy and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

Byhalia is a small town located in northwest Mississippi's Marshall County.

One man died and another was injured shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in a crash along Interstate 40 in Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary investigation report.

Driver Anthony Jackson, 23, of Galax, Va., was injured when his vehicle ran off the right shoulder of I-40 and struck the trailer of a parked vehicle.

Passenger Kevin Bowman, 38, also of Galax, Va., died in the accident.

No others were injured.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

Metro on 02/17/2020