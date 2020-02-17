Sections
4 found dead in North Little Rock home; drug paraphernalia found at scene

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:18 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption North Little Rock police said four adults were found dead at a residence in the 1000 block of Parker Street late Sunday. (Staton Breidenthal)

Four adults were found dead Sunday night inside a North Little Rock residence, police said.

An officer found the people at 11:55 p.m. Sunday while conducting a property check in the 1000 block of Parker Street, according to a news release. Three of the adults were men and one was a woman.

Officers did not observe trauma to the bodies and found suspected drugs and paraphernalia in the home.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said authorities are investigating whether the deaths were caused by overdoses but said she cannot yet confirm the cause pending results of autopsies.

“That’s what we are looking into now,” Cooper said. “Hopefully the autopsy will confirm something.”

Cooper said police are always concerned that illegal drugs may be laced with additional substances or may be particularly strong, leading to an uptick in overdoses.

The identities of the individuals were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

This story was originally published at 10:45 a.m.

