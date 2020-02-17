Sections
Arkansas man accused of raping 12-year-old girl who asked for directions

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:27 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Samuel Ayala-Guzman

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man has been arrested in connection with rape, according to a Bentonville Police Department news release.

Samuel Ayala-Guzman, 37, was arrested Thursday, according to the release. On Feb. 10, a 12-year-old girl approached an unknown adult, later unidentified as Ayala-Guzman, for directions to a family member's house. He instead guided her behind a privacy fence that surrounds a dumpster and raped her, according to the release.

Ayala-Guzman is being held in the Benton County jail on a $250,000 bond.

