AT THE POST

DAY 14 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 9,750

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,985,633

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $636,735

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,348,898

TODAY'S POST TIME 12:35 p.m. (Gates open 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, $2.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

NO. 500

Ricardo Santana won two races Sunday to reach his 500th career victory at Oaklawn. Starting the day with 498 victories, Santana won the second race aboard Drexel ($3.40, $2.60, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.64. He got his 500th victory in the ninth race, riding Icecap ($12.00, $6.00, $3.20), covering 1 mile in 1:38.21. Santana, who won the Oaklawn riding title from 2013-2018, has 15 victories in 76 starts this season and has finished second 13 times. He trails David Cohen by two victories.

SUNDAY'S STARS

In addition to Santana, Luis Quinonez, Richard Eramia and Cohen won two races. Quinonez won the fourth race with Backseat Promises ($20.80, $8.20, $4.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.82. He followed that with a victory in the fifth race with Bank Man ($30.40, $15.00, $8.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.79. On the season, Quinonez has six victories in 31 starts.

Eramia won his first two races of the season with Agave Queen ($8.20, $4.60, $3.20), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:47.30. He won the seventh race with Naughty Alfred ($7.40, $3.80, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.41.

Cohen, who leads all jockeys with 17 victories in 75 starts, won the sixth race with Moonlight Train ($7.60, $3.80, $2.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.45. He won the eighth race with Wholehearted ($8.60, $4.00, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in in 1:10.26.

Trainer Robertino Diodoro extended his lead in the standings with 23 victories in 58 starts with a victory in the third race with Hamazing Vision ($4.60, $3.00, $2.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.46 and Wholehearted in the eighth.

FINAL FURLONG

Unbeaten Ring Leader (3 for 3) will most likely make her two-turn debut in the $300,000 Honeybee Stakes for 3-year-old fillies March 7, trainer Mac Robertson said moments after her victory in Saturday's $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes at 6 furlongs. Other locally based horses pointing for the Honeybee include unbeaten Taraz for trainer Brad Cox and O Seraphina for trainer Joe Sharp. O Seraphina worked a half-mile in :49.60 Saturday morning. Taraz and O Seraphina ran 1-2 in the $150,000 Martha Washington Stakes Feb. 1. ... Stakes-winning sprinter Pete's Play Call worked a half-mile in :50 Sunday morning for trainer Mike Maker and owner Michael Hui of Little Rock, who said the 7-year-old gelding is being pointed for an allowance race. Red Again, a five-time winner at last year's meet, is entered in today's first race, a starter-allowance for older horses at 1 3/16 miles. Red Again, who is trained by Aaron Shorter, ran his local record to 6 for 7 with a front-running 1¾-length victory Jan. 31 under Cohen.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 02/17/2020