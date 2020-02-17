Benton man held in assault on woman faces charge of attempted murder

A Benton man was arrested Friday on a charge of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder after a woman said he choked her and covered her mouth and nose.

Van Johnson, 47, also faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, intimidating a witness, first-degree terroristic threatening and interference with emergency communication.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Brandy Drive in response to a disturbance, according to a police report.

A woman told officers that Johnson tried to kill her in the home.

The woman said Johnson threw her to the ground, began choking her and asked her if “she had any last words,” according to the report.

Johnson also “placed clothes in her mouth and covered her nose with his hand so that she would quit breathing,” police wrote. The report said Johnson also broke the victim's iPhone so she could not call 911.

The woman was able to run to a neighbor’s house, where authorities were called.

Officers saw marks on the woman’s neck, according to the report, and arrested Johnson.

He was being held in the Saline County jail on Monday with no bond listed.