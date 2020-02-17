Daytona delayed due to downpour

John Hunter Nemechek (left) walks down pit road after rain stopped the Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR postponed the Daytona 500 after two rain delays Sunday. The race will resume at 3:05 p.m. Central today. (AP/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Daytona 500 was postponed Sunday for just the second time during the history of NASCAR's showcase event.

A rain delay of more than two hours washed out Daytona International Speedway, sending fans scurrying for cover and race teams packing up well before race officials decided to call off the race.

The race now is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. Central today and will still be broadcast on Fox. The weather forecast calls for mostly cloudy weather with a 10% chance of rain.

The 2012 race, won by Matt Kenseth, did not finish until early Tuesday after Juan Pablo Montoya crashed into a jet dryer following a rain delay, causing a huge explosion.

Drivers completed just 20 laps Sunday, with pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading all of them.

Prior to the race, Stenhouse stood around signing autographs for fans stuck in long lines caused by the Secret Service and President Donald Trump.

"I didn't have anything to do because my appearances got moved around and I saw that line and I felt so bad for everybody out there having to wait," Stenhouse told The Associated Press. "Everybody seemed patient and didn't mind having to wait too much. The atmosphere was pretty good."

Stenhouse will be up front again in his No. 47 Chevrolet when the rain-postponed event resumes this afternoon.

The Great American Race featured a lineup that included Trump and Dale Earnhardt Jr. before anyone even took the track.

Trump joined George W. Bush as the only U.S. president to serve as grand marshal at The Great American Race. Trump uttered the iconic phrase "Gentlemen, start your engines!" before taking a lap around the 2.5-mile oval in his limousine ahead of the 40-car field.

But by the time the drivers had followed the pace car around the track a few more times, the first rain delay was underway. Earnhardt had to wait 50 minutes before he could drop the green flag. Voted the sport's most popular driver for 15 consecutive years prior to his 2017 retirement, the 45-year-old best known as "Junior" stuck around the flagstand for a lap or two to soak in the speed and sounds he admitted he missed since moving to the TV booth.

Earnhardt barely had time to settle into his seat before the rains arrived again.

"It wouldn't be a normal Daytona 500 without dealing with some rain delays," driver Kyle Larson said during the second stoppage.

