DT Xavier Kelly announces transfer to Arkansas

Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Kelly, right, sacks Florida State back up quarterback James Blackman in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly has announced plans to play his final season at Arkansas after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 18.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan.31-Feb. 2.

“The visit went very well,” Kelly said. “I can see the whole university is surrounded by great people that are trying to change the program around, so it was a good visit.”

Kelly, 6-4, 305 pounds, originally chose Clemson over offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Alabama out of Wichita (Kan.) East High School in 2016.

He redshirted as a freshman. He played in eight games as a redshirt freshman and recorded 8 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Kelly had 9 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble in 93 snaps in 10 games as a sophomore. Last season, Kelley had 9 tackles, one-half sack and 2 pass breakups and one recovered fumble in 87 snaps in 10 games.

He was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 19 defensive end and No. 154 overall prospect in the nation as a senior in high school.