Fayetteville woman dies after wrong-way crash on state highway, police say

A Fayetteville woman died after driving into oncoming traffic on a state highway Saturday night, state police said.

Susan Dearing, 67, was driving an Infiniti east in the westbound lane of Arkansas 16 around 8:10 p.m. near Fayetteville when it was struck by a westbound Toyota, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

Dearing died as a result of the crash, and the 62-year-old driver of the Toyota was listed in the report as injured.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 56 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.