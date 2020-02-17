Florida prosecutors support reparations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida attorney general’s office announced Saturday that it was wrong to deny reparations to a Jacksonville man who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

According to the Times-Union , the attorney general’s Department of Legal Affairs sent a letter granting a petition to compensate Nathan Myers, who spent 43 years in prison for a murder that Jacksonville prosecutors said he didn’t commit. The paper reported the state should now pay Myers $2 million, the maximum allowed under the state’s Victims of Wrongful Incarceration Act, for his more than four decades behind bars.

“The DLA cannot second-guess decisions made by courts,” general counsel Richard Martin wrote. Since the statute “does not permit the DLA to reject an application due to procedural or evidentiary concerns with a court finding, the DLA will inform the Chief Financial Officer that the application meets the requirements of the statute and is complete.”

A judge in 2019 granted Myers’ petition for reparations for his prison time, but last month, the attorney general’s office vetoed that court order.

“I can’t stay down. I can’t sit down now,” Myers said, hours after he heard about the reversal on Saturday. “God is good all the time. I tell people, once God gives you something, nobody can take it away.”

Myers was a teenager when he was arrested in 1976 and is now 62. He said he wanted to care for his wife, who married him while he was still in prison.

On March 28 last year, Myers and his uncle, Clifford Williams, both had their convictions overturned related to the murder of Jeanette Williams and the attempted murder of Nina Marshall.