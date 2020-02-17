The Nation in brief

GM pulling out of Australia, 2 others

DETROIT -- General Motors says it's pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.

The company said Sunday that it will wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

It also plans to sell its Rayong factory in Thailand to China's Great Wall Motors and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of this year.

Mary Barra, General Motors' chief executive officer, says the company wants to focus on markets where it can drive strong returns. She says GM will support its employees and customers in the transition.

California killer dies on death row

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. -- A death row inmate died Saturday at a hospital, California officials said.

John Abel -- who was sentenced to death for killing a man in 1991 during a robbery at a bank in Orange County -- died Saturday morning, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. He was 75.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, according to the department. Authorities do not suspect foul play, it said.

Abel, who had previously been convicted of a string of armed robberies, was sentenced to death by an Orange County jury in 1997 for the fatal shooting of a man at a bank in Tustin, the department said. The man had just withdrawn $20,000.

Since 1978, when California reinstated capital punishment, 82 condemned inmates have died from natural causes, 27 have committed suicide, 13 were executed in California, one was executed in Missouri, one was executed in Virginia, 14 have died from other causes and seven -- including Abel -- are pending a cause of death, the department said.

There are 728 people on California's death row.

Shooting at club kills 1, wounds 4

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gunfire broke out at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four people, police said.

A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford's South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names were released.

Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in, but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.

There were no suspects in custody. Officials said there was little information to release because the investigation was in the very early stages.

Mayor Luke Bronin said Sunday that illegal handguns were involved in the shooting. He said there have been problems at the nightclub in the past, but nothing in recent weeks.

City officials will assess what steps they can take to prevent violence at the club in the future, Bronin said.

