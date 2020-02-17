• Heather Meisel, 43, of Baltimore County, Md., was arrested on suspicion of throwing a Molotov cocktail made from an apple cider vinegar bottle at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Glen Burnie, Md., after she told investigators that she damaged the place of worship to "send a message."

• Keith Appling, 28, a former Michigan State basketball player, was arraigned in a Warren, Mich., courtroom on drug charges after prosecutors said officers searched Appling's vehicle and found 19 grams, or a "golf ball sized" amount, of heroin in a bag that was in a storage pocket behind the front passenger seat.

• Debra McKenna, 63, of Brunswick, Maine, received a package containing her late husband's high school class ring, which McKenna had lost in Portland in 1973, after it was found by a sheet metal worker under 8 inches of soil in a forest in Finland.

• Levi Norwood, 17, of Fauquier County, Va., a suspect in the shooting deaths of his mother, Jennifer Norwood, 34, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt, eluded a manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies, but was arrested in North Carolina by police after being accused of shoplifting.

• Kara Bettis, the Eagle County, Colo., coroner, said Jason Varnish of Short Hills, N.J., died of positional asphyxia after his coat became caught around his neck when he slipped through the gap of a folding chairlift seat at Vail Mountain's Blue Sky Basin ski resort.

mWillie Williams, 29, from St. Ann, Mo., was arrested after prosecutors said he sent a student naked pictures of himself on social media and had sexual contact with the student while he was a teacher at McCluer High School in Florissant.

• Sandy Hawkins, 74, will not face any jail time after, depressed over the death of his wife, he walked into a Wells Fargo branch in Boca Raton, Fla., and demanded $1,100 from the teller, but left the money bag outside the bank after it got caught in bushes.

