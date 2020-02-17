Local Sports Roudup

PREP WRESTLING

Greenwood claims 5A-West Conference title

Greenwood won seven different individual weight classes to easily take the 5A-West Conference team title on Saturday.

The Bulldogs rolled up 249 points to easily outdistance second-place Russellville's 206.5. Lake Hamilton was third with 172.

Antonio Martinez (106), Hayden Allen (113), Ty Moose (132), Colton Tuck (145), Jason Arnold (160), Sam Johnson (170) and Tyler Crossno (220) each won their weight class for the Bulldogs. Greenwood also defeated Russellville a week ago to win the Class 5A Dual State title in the finals.

Moose and Tuck are both defending state champions.

Berryville wins 4A-West League Crown

The Bobcats came up with nine medalists, including five individual champions, to earn the 4A-West Conference team title on Saturday.

Defending Class 4A state champions Caleb (113) and Colton Record (285), along with Dominic Henry (120) led the Bobcats' individual conference champions. Brett Parsons (152) and Carlos Escobar (160) also won their respective weight classes as Berryville piled up 150 points to edge Arkadelphia with 133 followed by Bauxite (122) and Shiloh Christian fourth with 91.

Shiloh Christian's Jacob Solomon won at 106, while Lucas Hankins took 170 and Sam Oelke won 220.

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Omaha 68, Kingston 60

Omaha outscored Kingston 17-7 in the fourth quarter as the Eagles closed out the regular season with a nonconference victory.

Omaha led 31-28 at halftime, but Kingston took a 53-51 lead into the fourth quarter before the Eagles rallied.

William Deckelman and Cade Anderson had 20 points apiece for Omaha while Austin Isbell added 13. Avery Weaver had 19 points to lead a trio of Kingston players in double figures, followed by Daylin Davidson with 16 and Gunnar Davis with 11.

Omaha will host the 1A-2 Conference tournament and will play Bruno-Pyatt in a first-round game at 7:15 p.m. today. Kingston hosts the 1A-1 Conference tournament, which begins today with two games.

