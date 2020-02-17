Palestinian leader dismisses peace plan

MUNICH -- The Palestinian prime minister lashed out Sunday at U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Mideast conflict, saying it would be "buried very soon."

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh said the U.S. plan was "no more than a memo of understanding between [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Trump."

Shtayyeh criticized the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with "no sovereignty," allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank. He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians "are open to serious negotiations."

Shtayyeh suggested the Palestinians would seek to increase pressure on Israel through international organizations, citing the recent release by the U.N. human rights office of a list of more than 100 companies allegedly complicit in violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Referring to the upcoming Israeli election, Shtayyeh said the difference between Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz and Netanyahu was "not more than the difference between Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola."

No casualties in Baghdad rocket attack

BAGHDAD -- At least four rockets hit near the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and an Iraqi base hosting American troops in the Green Zone early Sunday, but caused no casualties and only minor damage, U.S. and Iraqi officials said.

The attack came just before 3:30 a.m. local time, said Col. Myles Caggins III, a spokesman for U.S. military operation in Iraq. He said the rockets hit the base hosting U.S. and other coalition forces.

However, three Iraqi security officials said two of the rockets fell inside the U.S. Embassy compound and another hit near the coalition base. The Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. On Thursday, a mortar shell exploded in the K1 Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq. No casualties were reported, Iraqi security officials said.

An Iranian missile attack on Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base Jan. 8 injured dozens of U.S service members. It was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran's most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has also been a flashpoint amid wider U.S.-Iran tensions in the region, which have played out in Iraq in recent weeks. Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia stormed the embassy compound Dec. 31, smashing the main door and setting fire to the reception area.

Costa Rica reports record cocaine bust

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Costa Rican officials say they have seized more than 5 tons of cocaine, the largest such haul in the Central American country's history.

The Public Security Ministry said the 11,128 pounds of cocaine were found Saturday in a shipping container at the Caribbean port of Moin. The container, supposedly holding ornamental plants, was destined for Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Costa Rican officials last year reported seizing 45.7 tons of cocaine, but the largest individual seizures never topped 2 tons.

Police said that as of Sunday, the only person detained in connection with the new seizure was a 46-year-old Costa Rican who had driven the shipment to the port.

Defaced Banksy work hidden from view

LONDON -- The family that owns a house in southwest England where an artwork from Banksy appeared in time for Valentine's Day has covered the mural after it was defaced.

Temporary fencing was also added to the home in Bristol on Saturday and closed-circuit television has been installed to protect the artwork, which shows a young girl firing red flowers from a catapult.

The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his creation on his Instagram account Friday. It was later defaced with an expletive.

Kelly Woodruff, the daughter of Edwin Simons, who owns the rented home on which the artwork appeared, said the family felt a "strong responsibility" to ensure the creation could be enjoyed by the public.

"Due to the mindless vandalism to the artwork, the family have taken the very difficult decision to cover the artwork to try to protect it," she said. "All measures are temporary and we ask that the public are patient while we work out the best way to clean the damage, restore and protect it for the future, so everyone can enjoy Banksy's work."

A Section on 02/17/2020