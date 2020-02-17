Rascal Flatts sets concert at Walmart AMP

Rascal Flatts — (from left) Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox — perform July 17 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. The country group announced Jan. 7 that they have no future plans for the band after their current tour, which begins in June and runs through October. (AP Photo/Al Wagner, File)

Tickets — $31-$80.50 plus fees — go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday Feb. 21 for country trio Rascal Flatts’ Friday, July 17, show at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.

Also on the bill: “special guests” Chase Rice and Arkansas native Matt Stell.

Time for the concert, part of the "Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour," has not yet been set.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org/amp/.